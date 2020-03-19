Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Paul Ricard / Breaking news

Deletraz set for GT World Challenge Europe debut

shares
comments
Deletraz set for GT World Challenge Europe debut
By:
Mar 19, 2020, 1:06 PM

Haas Formula 1 simulator driver Louis Deletraz is set to return to the GT ranks this season in the GT World Challenge Europe with the factory-backed GPX Racing squad. 

The Swiss, who will be racing in Formula 2 again this year with the Charouz team, has been pencilled in to drive one of GPX's Porsche 911 GT3 Rs at the Paul Ricard 1000km six-hour GTWCE Endurance Cup round on May 30 should it go ahead. 

Deletraz will replace Dennis Olsen, who is scheduled to be racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in Detroit on the same weekend, in the line-up alongside Romain Dumas and Thomas Preining on a one-off basis.

It will be his first GT race since he contested four rounds of the ADAC GT Masters in Germany in 2016 when he was part of BMW's junior programme. 

Deletraz, who has been backed by GPX's driver academy since karting, explained that he wanted to add to his sportscar experience with some GT racing in addition to driving with the Rebellion Racing LMP1 team at the Le Mans 24 Hours. 

"Getting to F1 remains my priority, but it is important to drive cars other than single-seaters to try to become a more complete driver," he told Motorsport.com.

"When GPX rang me, I thought this was the perfect condition to do another race in another type of car — it can only be good for me."

Deletraz added that he was looking forward to sharing the car with two-time Le Mans winner Romain Dumas, who will also be one of his teammates in the Rebellion R-13 at the FIA World Endurance Championship season finale now rescheduled for September. 

"Romain has so much experience in sportscars, so I know I can learn a lot from him," he said. 

It remains unclear whether the Ricard GTWCE round will go ahead as the coronavirus crisis escalates, but series boss Stephane Ratel has revealed that he has contingency plans in place to maintain a 10-round calendar across the Endurance and Sprint Cups.

Deletraz expressed the hope that the reworked calendars for F2, the WEC and GTWCE will allow him to maintain the varied programme he has planned for 2020. He got his first experience of the Porsche at last week's official GTWCE test at Paul Ricard. 

The GPX team's other car is scheduled to be driven by Patrick Pilet, Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet in all five GTWCE enduros.

Related video

Next article
Juncadella joins R-Motorsport's GT World Challenge effort

Previous article

Juncadella joins R-Motorsport's GT World Challenge effort
Load comments

About this article

Series GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Event Paul Ricard
Drivers Louis Deletraz
Teams GPX Racing
Author Gary Watkins

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Next session

Silverstone

Silverstone

9 May - 10 May

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Lorenzo could regret risky wildcard decision

26m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package

3h

Latest videos

Blancpain GT Endurance Barcelona: Race highlights 04:55
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Blancpain GT Endurance Barcelona: Race highlights

Blancpain Endurance Series 2015: Massive impact at Monza 01:45
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Blancpain Endurance Series 2015: Massive impact at Monza

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights 11:34
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide 00:53
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights 11:00
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights

Latest news

Deletraz set for GT World Challenge Europe debut
WCEE

Deletraz set for GT World Challenge Europe debut

Juncadella joins R-Motorsport's GT World Challenge effort
WCEE

Juncadella joins R-Motorsport's GT World Challenge effort

GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener
WCEE

GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener

Spa-winning GPX squad gets factory Porsche drivers
WCEE

Spa-winning GPX squad gets factory Porsche drivers

Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery
WCEE

Button's GT team switches from Honda to McLaren machinery

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.