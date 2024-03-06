Ferrari’s Pier Guidi returns to GTWCE for Endurance Cup in 2024

The Ferrari factory driver will contest the five GTWCE enduros in one of the Italian manufacturer’s 296 GT3 run by AF Corse alongside his commitments in the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship.

It will be the first time his programme has taken in the full long-distance leg of the GTWC since he won his second title in 2021.

Pier Guidi’s team-mates in the car entered in the Pro class of the series under the AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors banner will be fellow works drivers Davide Rigon and Alessio Rovera.

Both were part of Ferrari and AF’s maiden campaign with the new 296 last year, although they drove different cars.

AF will again field two cars in the Pro class of the Endurance Cup, which includes the Spa 24 Hours at the end of June.

New-for-2024 Ferrari factory driver Thomas Neubauer will race the second car alongside former Bentley works driver Vincent Abril and Spaniard David Vidales, who is moving into sportscars for the first time after racing in Super Formula Lights last year.

The confirmation of the line-ups in the factory AF Corse Ferraris for the GTWCE was part of the announcement of the GT programmes for the Italian manufacturer’s roster of drivers.

#52 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3: Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels Photo by: SRO

Arthur Leclerc, brother of Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles, will move into sportscars after a single season of Formula 2 in 2023.

The 23-year-old, who is no longer part of Ferrari Driver Academy but retains an F1 development role, will race in the Italian GT Championship for the Scuderia Baldini squad.

Rigon and Daniel Serra have been confirmed as the core of Risi Competizione’s line-up for its assault on the GT Daytona Pro class of the Michelin-sponsored Endurance Cup segment of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

It now encompasses five races, with addition of the six-hour fixture at Indianapolis in September and began with the Daytona 24 Hours in January, which Risi won with a line-up bolstered by Pier Guidi and James Calado.

Rovera, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina have had their IMSA programmes confirmed with the teams for which they drove at Daytona, respectively Triarsi Competizione, Cetilar Racing and AF.

Rigon will also race in the European Le Mans Series with the British GR Racing squad, which has swapped to Ferrari from Porsche after its move from the WEC.

He will share a 296 in the LMGT3 class with team boss Mike Wainwright and Riccardo Pera.

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Serra will drive in the ELMS LMGT3 class with Kessel Racing alongside Takeshi Kimura and Esteban Masson, while Nicklas Nielsen will continue his relationship with Formula Racing, driving together with Johnny and Conrad Laursen.

Lilou Wadoux, who joined Ferrari for 2023, will race in the Super GT Series in the GT300 class, sharing a 296 with Kei Cozzolino.

Ferrari stalwart Andrea Bertolini, who is officially a development driver for Ferrari’s Competizione GT arm rather than a full factory driver, will race in the GTWCE in the Bronze Cup class.