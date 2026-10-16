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GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
How Max Verstappen escaped harsher penalty after FP1 collision in Portimao
Stewards explain the reasoning behind their decision following the on-track clash
Heiko Stritzke
Edited: Oct 16, 2026, 2:38 PM
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Photo by: SRO/JEP
The stewards for the GT World Challenge Europe season finale at Portimao have issued their official decision regarding the collision between Max Verstappen and Ezequiel Perez Companc in Free Practice 1.
Verstappen was handed an official reprimand and one Behavior Warning Point for causing a collision at Turn 3, having been found in breach of Article 27.4 of the GT World Challenge Europe Sporting Regulations and Article 12.2.1.j of the FIA International Sporting Code.
Following a detailed hearing with both drivers and a review of the video evidence, stewards Luis Roby, Yves Bacquelaine, Wim Cools and Mario Manso outlined the full reasoning behind the sanction.
"The Stewards reviewed the video evidence and heard the drivers of Car #3 and Car #25," the official decision document read.
"The driver of Car #25 stated that he was concentrating on the cars ahead of him and could not see Car #3 on his right-hand side. He considered the incident an unfortunate racing incident.
"The driver of Car #3 explained that he attempted to overtake expecting Car #25 to stay towards the outside of the corner, and was surprised when Car #25 turned in."
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Ultimately, the panel determined that Verstappen was wholly at fault for the contact, though several mitigating circumstances saved the Dutchman from receiving a grid penalty.
"Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car #3 caused an avoidable collision with Car #25 at Turn 3 and was wholly to blame for the incident," the stewards explained.
"The Stewards took into account as mitigating factors that the incident occurred on the first lap of Free Practice 1 and that the queue of cars ahead of Car #25 affected its line. The Stewards therefore decided to impose the above penalty."
The grid will be set in qualifying on Friday evening at 5:30pm local time.
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