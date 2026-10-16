GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Max Verstappen sends rival spinning as commentators call it a "badge of honour"

Max Verstappen was involved in a collision that sent a rival spinning during GT World Challenge Europe practice at Portimao

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 10:05 AM

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Max Verstappen on GTWC debut in Portimao: "We're here to win"

Photo by: SRO/JEP

Max Verstappen's GT World Challenge Europe debut is barely a session old, and he has already turned a rival's Audi around.

During the opening practice session at Portimao, the four-time Formula 1 champion manoeuvred the #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 wearing the sensational Red Bull livery to attempt an overtake around the inside of Ezequiel Perez Companc's #25 Audi R8 LMS GT3. The two cars touched, and Perez Companc spun, leaving the two drivers staring at each other eye to eye.

The broadcast team's reaction was quickly picked up by social media.

GTWC Europe Portimao: Alle Infos zum Finalrennen mit Max Verstappen

Photo by: SRO/JEP

The moment fans are talking about

Before the contact, the commentary focused on the pull of the Red Bull driver. "...not only a lot of interested fans watching this, but a lot of interested drivers I'm sure as well, particularly those that drive Mercedes just keeping an eye on what he is up to now."

Verstappen launched an attack down the inside of the corner at this point.

"He has a look to the inside, and he's almost alongside the Audi, and... I fear that was contact!"

The commentator almost immediately added: "Even if there were contact, I'm not sure Ezequiel Perez Companc would mind to be tagged into a spin by Max Verstappen. That's a badge of honour, isn't it?"

The cameras then cut to Verstappen's cockpit, where he could be seen raising a hand as he in frustration brought his car almost to a stop. "I mean at this point... when he's just fresh out of the pits this... Yeah. Gesticulations tell the story, don't they?"

Getting nudged by an F1 champion is a story you can tell for years, even if it may have been a moment of annoyance for both drivers involved. The collision is under investigation.

This weekend Verstappen makes his GT World Challenge Europe debut at the Portuguese season-closer – his return to GT3 competition following his retirement at the Nurburgring 24 Hours. The Dutchman pilots the #3 car alongside Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat in the three-hour race on Saturday at 5pm local time.

Practice contact is cheap, but a three-hour race will be far less forgiving.

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