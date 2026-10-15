GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Max Verstappen on GTWC Europe debut: “We’re here to win”

The four-time F1 world champion will make his GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup debut at Portimao with Verstappen Racing

Heiko Stritzke

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:56 PM

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Max Verstappen is not holding back with ambitions ahead of his first-ever race in GT World Challenge Europe.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen heads into his GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup debut in Portimao with clear competitive ambitions while continuing to pursue his interest in GT racing.

The Red Bull driver steps into the #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Verstappen Racing during this weekend's season finale at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve. (You can watch the sessions here for free.)

Verstappen’s entry came about because of a scheduling clash between GT World Challenge Europe and the World Endurance Championship, which required regular team drivers Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon to fulfil commitments in Barcelona.

"I’ve always loved being in Portugal and I’ve spent time here with friends and family. When I saw the calendar clash, I was like, 'I don’t mind stepping in!' It’s a brilliant track and a great environment to come to for fans and families. It’s a very beautiful place," Verstappen said on Thursday evening after finishing a two-hour test session at the Algarve Circuit.

Verstappen is sharing the Mercedes-AMG GT3 with teammates Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat this weekend. The No. 3 entry finished the session second-fastest, trailing only another Mercedes-AMG GT3 entered by GetSpeed and driven by Ralf Aron, Maximilian Gotz, and Fabian Schiller.

Bei zweistündigen Testfahrten am Donnerstag konnte sich Verstappen auf das Auto einschießen

Foto: SRO/JEP

Transitioning from a Formula 1 single-seater to the significantly heavier GT3 machinery required some adjustment during testing.

"It’s been alright. Of course, my references are from the Nurburgring Nordschleife, so it took a bit of time to get used to driving the car at this track," the Dutchman said.

"But the Mercedes-AMG GT3 is very well-balanced and it has proven over the last few years that it’s also very competitive. Today we were just fine-tuning a few details. It’s still quite hot for this time of year and you have to take that into account as well."

While Verstappen previously demonstrated strong pace during outings on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the competition in GTWC Europe is even closer, with roughly 20 entries capable of challenging for overall victory in each Endurance Cup round.

"It’s a very high level. Some of them I’ve raced already in the past when we were younger. Some are a bit older than me, but they’ve achieved a lot all over the world," Verstappen noted.

"I think the level shows why there are so many cars on the grid: you want to compete in one of the highest GT championships. There are so many good drivers with so much experience and they drive these GT3 cars day in day out."

"Naturally, you see that the margins are very small. I’m getting a bit out of my comfort zone driving this type of car, but I love it. I love competing in all types of categories."

Reunion with an old rival

The event also reunites Verstappen with former rivals. While Lulham regularly collaborates with Verstappen in sim racing, Barnicoat raced Verstappen in international karting in 2012, where they competed alongside Charles Leclerc, Dennis Olsen, Antonio Fuoco, Anthoine Hubert and Nicklas Nielsen.

"In go-karting we raced a lot against each other," Verstappen said of Barnicoat. "Then our careers went in different directions, but it’s good to catch up and it’s nice to be able to share the car together."

Regarding Lulham's transition from virtual to real-world racing, Verstappen added: "Chris is someone I’ve worked with a long time in the sim racing world and now he’s here competing for real. Every race he is making more progress, getting better, getting more and more experience, and proving himself among the big boys in the paddock."

IndyCar champion Alex Palou recently made his own GT3 appearance at the Indy 8 Hour in a Mercedes-AMG GT3. While the two stars have yet to compete in person, Verstappen looks forward to potential future matchups.

"As for Alex, I’ve raced with him online. We’ve not yet raced together in real life, but I hope one day we can do that," Verstappen explained.

Looking further ahead, Max Verstappen confirmed that he intends to race in the 2027 Spa 24 Hours, when the Formula 1 schedule no longer conflicts with the major GT event.

"I love Spa of course, so I’m trying to make it work, as I want to arrive well prepared. I’m going to try my best to be there," he said.

“It’s close to the Dutch border and I’m also half Belgian. For me it would be nice to join and to race in one of the biggest endurance events of the year."

Heading into Saturday evening's three-hour race in Portimao, Verstappen is targeting victory.

"To have fun, obviously, but also the competitive animal wants to do well, right? We’re here to win. That’s always the target."

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