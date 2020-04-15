Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / 24 Hours of Spa / Breaking news

Spa 24 Hours postponed due to public gathering ban in Belgium

shares
comments
Spa 24 Hours postponed due to public gathering ban in Belgium
By:
Apr 15, 2020, 9:22 PM

The Spa 24 Hours blue riband round of the GT World Challenge Europe has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Race organiser the Stephane Ratel Organisation has announced that the GTWCE Endurance Cup race set for 25/26 July will be put back after the Belgian government announced today an extension of its ban on large public gatherings in the country until 31 August.

SRO's statement explained that "the race will now move to a revised date later in the year in compliance with these guidelines". It said that the new date will be "announced as soon as possible".

The move by the government in Belgium has also put the Belgian Grand Prix set for August 30 and Spa round of the World Endurance Championship rescheduled from this month to August 15 in doubt.

Read Also:

 

Formula 1 and the FIA have yet to comment, while a spokesperson for the WEC said that it is "absorbing the latest directive".

It is unclear if the government's decision would allow the two world championship events to take place behind closed doors. The postponement of the Spa round of the GTWCE, formerly known as the Blancpain GT Series, follows a rescheduling of the Paul Ricard 1000Km event from its end of May slot on Tuesday.

The French six-hour race has been put back from 30 May to 15 November. That means the French enduro will now run on a Sunday rather than a Saturday. It is understood that rather than starting in the evening and running into the night, the event will shift to a midday start time.

The 2020 GTWCE campaign is presently scheduled to begin with Sprint Cup round at Zandvoort on 27/28 June. The Sprint Cup event at Misano remains listed on its original dates of 4/5 July.

Related video

Next article
Ghiotto could miss F2 races if GT commitments clash

Previous article

Ghiotto could miss F2 races if GT commitments clash
Load comments

About this article

Series GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Spa
Author Gary Watkins

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Next session

Paul Ricard

Paul Ricard

29 May - 30 May

Trending

1
Formula 1

Coronavirus crisis the "final wake-up call" for F1 - Seidl

2
Formula 1

McLaren agrees FIA inspection on Mercedes engine switch

3
Supercars

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries Round 1

4
Esports

Formula E launches Esports series for drivers, sim racers

5
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix in doubt after mass events ban extended

3h

Latest videos

Blancpain GT Endurance Barcelona: Race highlights 04:55
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Blancpain GT Endurance Barcelona: Race highlights

Blancpain Endurance Series 2015: Massive impact at Monza 01:45
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Blancpain Endurance Series 2015: Massive impact at Monza

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights 11:34
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide 00:53
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights 11:00
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights

Latest news

Spa 24 Hours postponed due to public gathering ban in Belgium
WCEE

Spa 24 Hours postponed due to public gathering ban in Belgium

Ghiotto could miss F2 races if GT commitments clash
F2

Ghiotto could miss F2 races if GT commitments clash

Deletraz set for GT World Challenge Europe debut
WCEE

Deletraz set for GT World Challenge Europe debut

Juncadella joins R-Motorsport's GT World Challenge effort
WCEE

Juncadella joins R-Motorsport's GT World Challenge effort

GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener
WCEE

GT World Challenge cancels Monza season opener

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.