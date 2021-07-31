Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / 24 Hours of Spa News

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon transferred to hospital after Raidillon crash

By:

Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken and Ferrari factory driver Davide Rigon has been transferred to hospital after a major accident in the opening hour of the Spa 24 Hours.

Aitken's Emil Frey Lamborghini and Rigon's Iron Lynx Ferrari were involved in a four-car accident at the top of Eau Rouge on the 10th lap of the double-points round of the GT World Challenge Europe, which resulted in an extended period of yellow-flag running.

The injuries of Aitken and Rigon were described by the race organisation as non-life threatening.

The other drivers involved were Porsche factory driver Kevin Estre, who is racing for the Rutronik team, and Franck Perera, who is competing in another of the Emil Frey Lambos.

They have already been discharged from the circuit medical centre and have returned to their teams.

Estre explained that he had no time to react the accident as it unfolded: "Suddenly I saw a lot of smoke and a lot of debris in front of me over the crest. When I braked, I didn't really know where to go, cause I couldn't really see if there was a car stopped or anything.

"I just saw debris and some smoke. I stayed on my line, but then apparently I hit the Lamborghini of Jack Aitken on the right side. It was quite a big hit, which spun me and brought me into the barrier. So I think that's how it happened. But I'm not sure yet. As I said, I couldn't really see."

No TV footage of the incident or its aftermath has been shown.

The race was neutralised with a Full Course Yellow, a virtual safety car with an 80km/h speed limit, before the safety car was sent out to bunch up the field ahead of the restart.

The race went green after approximately one hour and 20 minutes of yellow-flag running while the barriers were repaired.

Pole winner Raffaele Marciello was leading the race aboard the #88 Auto Sport Promotion Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the time of the accident.

He continued to lead the field from Mirko Bortolotti's FFF Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo through the first round of pitstops, which took place under the yellows.

A sudden downpour on the first lap after the restart then brought nearly the entire field to the pits for a change to wet-weather tyres.

Watch the race:

shares
comments

Related video

Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream

Previous article

Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Ross Palmer to push Procar development

2
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon transferred to hospital after Raidillon crash

1 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

4
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

5
CAMS

CAMS statement on death of Paul Flintoft

Latest news
Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon transferred to hospital after Raidillon crash
Video Inside
WCEE

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon transferred to hospital after Raidillon crash

1 h
Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream
Video Inside
WCEE

Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream

4 h
Spa 24h: Marciello claims pole for ASP Mercedes
Video Inside
WCEE

Spa 24h: Marciello claims pole for ASP Mercedes

22 h
Spa 24h: ASP Mercedes heads Thursday qualifying
Video Inside
WCEE

Spa 24h: ASP Mercedes heads Thursday qualifying

Jul 29, 2021
NLS squad Schnabl takes over Porsche Spa 24h entry
WCEE

NLS squad Schnabl takes over Porsche Spa 24h entry

Jul 24, 2021
Latest videos
Zero grip as heavy rain starts to come down at Spa 01:01
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
1 h

Zero grip as heavy rain starts to come down at Spa

24 Hours of Spa: Race Start 02:32
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
1 h

24 Hours of Spa: Race Start

24H of Spa: Marciello claims pole for ASP Mercedes 00:43
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
5 h

24H of Spa: Marciello claims pole for ASP Mercedes

24 Hours of Spa: ASP Mercedes heads Thursday qualifying 00:39
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Jul 30, 2021

24 Hours of Spa: ASP Mercedes heads Thursday qualifying

24 Hours of Spa: Gunn Sets Sights on Strong Performance 05:58
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Jul 29, 2021

24 Hours of Spa: Gunn Sets Sights on Strong Performance

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Spa 24h: Marciello claims pole for ASP Mercedes 24 Hours of Spa
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Marciello claims pole for ASP Mercedes

Spa 24h: ASP Mercedes heads Thursday qualifying 24 Hours of Spa
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: ASP Mercedes heads Thursday qualifying

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak Monza Prime
WEC

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak

Jack Aitken More from
Jack Aitken
Williams F1 reserve Aitken making GT switch to broaden skillset
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Williams F1 reserve Aitken making GT switch to broaden skillset

Aitken to race in GT World Challenge Europe with Lamborghini
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Aitken to race in GT World Challenge Europe with Lamborghini

Williams retains Aitken as reserve F1 driver for 2021
Formula 1

Williams retains Aitken as reserve F1 driver for 2021

Trending Today

Ross Palmer to push Procar development
Supercars Supercars

Ross Palmer to push Procar development

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon transferred to hospital after Raidillon crash
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon transferred to hospital after Raidillon crash

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

CAMS statement on death of Paul Flintoft
CAMS CAMS

CAMS statement on death of Paul Flintoft

Latest news

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon transferred to hospital after Raidillon crash
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Aitken, Rigon transferred to hospital after Raidillon crash

Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream

Spa 24h: Marciello claims pole for ASP Mercedes
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Marciello claims pole for ASP Mercedes

Spa 24h: ASP Mercedes heads Thursday qualifying
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: ASP Mercedes heads Thursday qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.