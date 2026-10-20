Reactions

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Max Verstappen defends Chris Lulham after online abuse

After the drive-through penalty in the GT World Challenge race at Portimao, Chris Lulham has faced a wave of online abuse - Max Verstappen steps in

Heiko Stritzke

Published: Oct 20, 2026, 3:33 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Max Verstappen has issued a firm response in defense of his Verstappen Racing teammate Chris Lulham, after the British driver was subjected to a wave of online abuse following a race-altering collision at the GT World Challenge Europe season finale in Portimao.

The incident occurred during the second hour of the three-hour Endurance Cup race on Saturday when Lulham, driving the #3 2 Seas Motorsport-prepared Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 he shared with the F1 driver and Ben Barnicoat, attempted a late move up the inside of Luca Stolz in the #48 Winward Racing car at the entry of Turn 8 on the first lap after a safety car restart.

Contact ensued as Stolz turned in, sending the newly crowned Endurance Cup and combined GTWC Europe champion into a spin. Stewards deemed the move an avoidable collision and issued a drive-through penalty to the #3 car.

Having been in contention for a podium finish, the penalty dropped Verstappen Racing down to 24th position before Verstappen mounted a late-race recovery stint to finish ninth.

In the aftermath of the event, Lulham faced intense criticism and personal attacks on social media platforms, prompting Verstappen to address the situation directly on Instagram.

"I feel it is necessary to address the hate and harassment Chris received after the race. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion about what happened on track, but these personal attacks are not okay," Verstappen said.

"Chris put in a really strong stint, and mistakes happen. There is no place for this kind of behaviour in our sport or anywhere else."

#3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Max Verstappen, Chris Lulham, Ben Barnicoat

Despite the setback, Verstappen took a positive view of the overall weekend: "It was an exciting weekend! I was very happy to race with our GT3 car in Portimao. There were some highs and lows, but as a team we learned a lot."

Lulham and Verstappen share a long-standing friendship built in virtual racing, having competed in countless sim racing events for Team Redline—now rebranded as Verstappen Racing.

Verstappen’s long-term vision includes creating pathways for elite sim racers to transition into real-world motorsport, with Lulham representing the first driver to enter real competition under the initiative.

Lulham expressed remorse over the clash with the Winward entry of Stolz, Maro Engel and Lucas Auer, while highlighting the team's recovery effort following a difficult qualifying session after a setup mistake.

"A ninth-place finish at the end of a rollercoaster race that looked promising. Contact with the #48 resulting in a drive-through penalty took us out of the podium hunt. Apologies to them and for how it affected their weekend," the 23-year-old said.

"It was a massive team effort to get the car turned around and on pace for Saturday's race after qualifying. A big thanks to the guys at 2 Seas Motorsport, Max Verstappen, and Ben Barnicoat."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Max Verstappen and Anthony Hamilton's "wholesome" reunion earns F1 fan praise

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Heiko Stritzke





Max Verstappen charges from 24th to ninth as GetSpeed wins Portimao GTWC finale



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



Max Verstappen charges from 24th to ninth as GetSpeed wins Portimao GTWC finale





Nicki Thiim's cheeky F1 jab: "Max Verstappen just wants to drive a proper race car!"



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



Nicki Thiim's cheeky F1 jab: "Max Verstappen just wants to drive a proper race car!"





Verstappen Racing struggles to 15th as Porsche takes emotional Portimao pole



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



Verstappen Racing struggles to 15th as Porsche takes emotional Portimao pole

More from

Max Verstappen





Williams has better cooling vests than anyone – Alex Albon



Formula 1



Formula 1



Williams has better cooling vests than anyone – Alex Albon





Max Verstappen stars with 15-place charge in 45 minutes: 'I learned a lot and had fun'



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



Portimão



Max Verstappen stars with 15-place charge in 45 minutes: 'I learned a lot and had fun'





How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

More from

2 Seas Motorsport





Why Max Verstappen escaped harsher penalty after FP1 collision in Portimao



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



Why Max Verstappen escaped harsher penalty after FP1 collision in Portimao





“Wow, okay” – How Max Verstappen’s team-mate Ben Barnicoat reacted to his early GTWC driving



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



“Wow, okay” – How Max Verstappen’s team-mate Ben Barnicoat reacted to his early GTWC driving





Max Verstappen on GTWC Europe debut: “We’re here to win”



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



Max Verstappen on GTWC Europe debut: “We’re here to win”

Latest news





Max Verstappen defends Chris Lulham after online abuse



GT World Challenge Europe Endurance



WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance 3 min



Max Verstappen defends Chris Lulham after online abuse





Mercedes: “We had people who hadn’t done a live pitstop for 15 years” in Singapore GP



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



45 min



Mercedes: “We had people who hadn’t done a live pitstop for 15 years” in Singapore GP





MotoGP to stage demo at F1 United States Grand Prix



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP 1 h



MotoGP to stage demo at F1 United States Grand Prix





Why Toyota’s 2026 WEC triumphs have put it into the all-time greatest endurance racing team debate



WEC



Barcelona



Why Toyota’s 2026 WEC triumphs have put it into the all-time greatest endurance racing team debate

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe