Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brands Hatch GTWCE: JOTA McLaren crashes over barriers in opener
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint / Brands Hatch Race report

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Vanthoor, Weerts retain Sprint title

By:

WRT Audi drivers Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts retained their GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup title at Brands Hatch with one weekend of the season remaining.

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Vanthoor, Weerts retain Sprint title

Second place aboard their Audi R8 LMS GT3 in the second of the two races at the British venue on Sunday was more than enough to give Vanthoor and Weerts the crown with two rounds left to run at Valencia next month.

The Belgian duo moved up to the runner-up spot on the final lap of the race behind the Toksport Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Maro Engel and Luca Stolz when their nearest rivals for the championship lost victory for the second time of the day.

Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy, who were second in the points heading into Brands, dominated the race only for a wheel problem to strike their Auto Sport Promotion Merc.

Boguslavskiy had been able to hold off the challenge of Stolz over the second half of the one-hour race before a problem at the right front corner slowed the car.

The Russian lost the lead at Hawthorns and then went off the track at Stirlings before crossing the line in sixth place as the front right wheel minus its tyre parted company with the car.

The ASP pair had earlier lost victory in the opening race of the day when Marciello was deemed to have caused the accident in which Ollie Wilkinson's Jota McLaren ended up vaulting the barriers at Dingle Dell.

The Italian was given 40s time penalty, which dropped the car to 17th position.

Victory for Marciello and Boguslavskiy in race two wouldn't have been enough to keep the championship battle open going into the series finale at Valencia.

Weerts said: "That was quite an eventful race: it was about taking zero risks and securing a podium.

"Mathematically we have put it out of reach, so this is a good opportunity to thank everyone at WRT."

Engel had trailed pole-winner Marciello through the first half of the race, which included a brief safety-car period.

The German was nearly five seconds behind the ASP Merc when he stopped as soon as the pit window opened after 25 minutes.

Stolz was able to close down Boguslavskiy after the pitstops were complete and was right with the ASP car for the final 20 minutes.

Vanthoor held a watching brief in third position throughout the opening half hour, while Weerts moved in on the leaders as the Mercs battled over the closing laps.

Stolz crossed the line 1.9s ahead of Weerts after Boguslavskiy slowed.

The second of the ASP Mercs, shared by Jules Gounon and Petru Umbrarescu, inherited the final place on the podium, finished 13 down on the WRT Audi.

Toksport also won the Silver Cup division with fourth place overall for Oscar Tunjo and Juuso Puhakka.

They took class honours by just four tenths from the WRT Audi of Frank Bird and Ryuichiro Tomita.

Miguel Ramos and Henrique Chaves won the Pro-Am class on the home track of the Barwell Lamborghini team.

shares
comments
Brands Hatch GTWCE: JOTA McLaren crashes over barriers in opener

Previous article

Brands Hatch GTWCE: JOTA McLaren crashes over barriers in opener
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

6 h
2
MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"

9 h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

13 h
4
Moto2

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires

9 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"

6 h
Latest news
Brands Hatch GTWCE: Vanthoor, Weerts retain Sprint title
WCES

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Vanthoor, Weerts retain Sprint title

6 h
Brands Hatch GTWCE: JOTA McLaren crashes over barriers in opener
Video Inside
WCES

Brands Hatch GTWCE: JOTA McLaren crashes over barriers in opener

11 h
GTWCE Sprint Cup event at Brands Hatch moved to August
WCES

GTWCE Sprint Cup event at Brands Hatch moved to August

Mar 23, 2021
Top LMP2 squad JOTA to run McLaren in GTWCE
WCEE

Top LMP2 squad JOTA to run McLaren in GTWCE

Mar 11, 2021
Aitken to race in GT World Challenge Europe with Lamborghini
WCEE

Aitken to race in GT World Challenge Europe with Lamborghini

Mar 8, 2021
Latest videos
Brands Hatch: Race 1 - JOTA McLaren crash 02:46
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
9 h

Brands Hatch: Race 1 - JOTA McLaren crash

Zandvoort - Race 1 Highlights 02:08
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Jun 20, 2021

Zandvoort - Race 1 Highlights

Magny-Cours Race 2: Costa spins 00:46
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
May 9, 2021

Magny-Cours Race 2: Costa spins

Magny-Cours Race 2: Audi hits barriers 00:32
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
May 9, 2021

Magny-Cours Race 2: Audi hits barriers

Magny-Cours Race 2 Start 00:53
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
May 9, 2021

Magny-Cours Race 2 Start

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Brands Hatch GTWCE: JOTA McLaren crashes over barriers in opener Brands Hatch
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Brands Hatch GTWCE: JOTA McLaren crashes over barriers in opener

United Autosports expands to two WEC LMP2 entries in 2022
WEC

United Autosports expands to two WEC LMP2 entries in 2022

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Trending Today

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires
Moto2 Moto2

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"

Australia targeting WRC return in 2023
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Australia targeting WRC return in 2023

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing

Silverstone Moto3: Fenati takes dominant win, Acosta extends lead
Moto3 Moto3

Silverstone Moto3: Fenati takes dominant win, Acosta extends lead

Latest news

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Vanthoor, Weerts retain Sprint title
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Brands Hatch GTWCE: Vanthoor, Weerts retain Sprint title

Brands Hatch GTWCE: JOTA McLaren crashes over barriers in opener
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Brands Hatch GTWCE: JOTA McLaren crashes over barriers in opener

GTWCE Sprint Cup event at Brands Hatch moved to August
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

GTWCE Sprint Cup event at Brands Hatch moved to August

Top LMP2 squad JOTA to run McLaren in GTWCE
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Top LMP2 squad JOTA to run McLaren in GTWCE

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.