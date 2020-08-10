Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint / Misano / Race report

Misano GTs: Double win for Vanthoor and Weerts in Sprint opener

shares
comments
Misano GTs: Double win for Vanthoor and Weerts in Sprint opener
By:
Aug 10, 2020, 12:34 AM

Team WRT Audi duo Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts recorded two out of three race wins as the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup kicked off at Misano.

With the original Sprint calendar reduced by one weekend due to the outbreak of Covid-19, three races were held in a single weekend for the first in series history.

Vanthoor and Weerts won the first and third races, while AKKA ASP Mercedes pairing Timor Boguslavskiy and Raffaele Marciello won race two.

The Silver Cup entry of Aurelien Panis and Thomas Neubauer surprised with two poles for Lexus with Marciello and Boguslavskiy topping the second session.

Neubauer started race one and vigorously fended off an attack from the CMR Racing Bentley Continental of Jules Gounon at Turn 1 to maintain the lead. The Lexus was never more than a second ahead of the Bentley and led right up until the pit window opened with half an hour of the 60-minute race remaining but was forced out of victory contention with a suspected broken radiator after Neubauer swapped with Panis.

Panciatici then led, having taken over from Gounon, but his advantage was reduced to nothing as Benjamin Hites’ Mercedes was clipped by the Audi of Mattia Drudi at Turn 8, bringing out the full course yellow. At the restart, Vanthoor passed Panciatici for the lead at Turn 8, with WRT Audi team-mate Kelvin van der Linde grabbing second on exit.

Vanthoor and Weerts claimed the win ahead of van der Linde and former Super GT300 driver Ryuichiro Tomita, with Panciatici and Gounon third.

The Audis had to play second fiddle to a pair of Mercedes in race two, as Marciello and Boguslavskiy withstood race-long pressure from the impressive Tomita to come out on top for their first win of the season. Tomita took over from van der Linde at the pit-stops and looked to have pace in the Audi before a mistake exiting the final turn dropped the pair to seventh.

Any one of five cars could have won the race as Luca Stolz finished a close second in the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes alongside Maro Engel.

Weerts and Vanthoor ended up fourth behind Sainteloc’s Arthur Rougier and ahead of the Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini of Giacomo Altoe and Albert Costa.

Come the final race, Neubauer again opened a healthy margin at the head of the field in the opening stint, but the Audis came to the fore once more at the pit-stops, with Weerts handing over to Vanthoor.

A lengthy stop dropped the Lexus down to seventh and its race was eventually ended after being hit heavily by Panciatici’s Bentley while disputing sixth at Turn 7.

Vanthoor led the field away from the subsequent safety car intervention with three minutes remaining, eventually taking the win by just over half a second from Haase.

The Pro-Am victories were split between the Tempesto Racing Ferrari of Christopher Froggatt and Edward Cheever and the AF Corse Ferrari of Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini.

Barnicoat beats Deletraz by 0.07s at the Nurburgring

Previous article

Barnicoat beats Deletraz by 0.07s at the Nurburgring
Load comments

About this article

Series GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Event Misano
Author Stephen Brunsdon

Trending Today

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

Binder: Debut MotoGP win after three races “scary”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder: Debut MotoGP win after three races “scary”

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy

Harvick completes a sweep of Michigan Cup Series doubleheader
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report
1h

Harvick completes a sweep of Michigan Cup Series doubleheader

Vinales feels "very lucky" to have finished 14th
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales feels "very lucky" to have finished 14th

Latest news

Misano GTs: Double win for Vanthoor and Weerts in Sprint opener
WCES GT World Challenge Europe Sprint / Race report
1m

Misano GTs: Double win for Vanthoor and Weerts in Sprint opener

Barnicoat beats Deletraz by 0.07s at the Nurburgring
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Race report

Barnicoat beats Deletraz by 0.07s at the Nurburgring

GT World Challenge Europe issues revised schedule
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

GT World Challenge Europe issues revised schedule

Blomqvist joins R-Motorsport after BMW exit
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Blomqvist joins R-Motorsport after BMW exit

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

2
MotoGP

Binder: Debut MotoGP win after three races “scary”

3
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning

4
Formula 1

Racing Point reprimanded over use of brake ducts

5
Formula 1

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy

Latest videos

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 3 start 01:34
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 3 start

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 2 highlights 02:19
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 2 highlights

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 2 start 01:32
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 2 start

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 1 highlights 02:05
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 1 highlights

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 1 Hites crashes 00:51
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

GT World Challenge Europe: Misano - Race 1 Hites crashes

Latest news

Misano GTs: Double win for Vanthoor and Weerts in Sprint opener
WCES

Misano GTs: Double win for Vanthoor and Weerts in Sprint opener

Barnicoat beats Deletraz by 0.07s at the Nurburgring
Esports

Barnicoat beats Deletraz by 0.07s at the Nurburgring

GT World Challenge Europe issues revised schedule
WCEE

GT World Challenge Europe issues revised schedule

Blomqvist joins R-Motorsport after BMW exit
WCEE

Blomqvist joins R-Motorsport after BMW exit

BMW reveals teaser image of all-new M4 GT3
WCEE

BMW reveals teaser image of all-new M4 GT3

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.