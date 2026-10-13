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13 Autosport retains unchanged lineup for 2027 IMSA campaign, eyes global expansion

Fresh off winning the Bob Akin Award and securing a Le Mans return, the Toronto-based GTD squad adds Bathurst and European outings to its calendar

Joey Barnes

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 4:05 PM

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#13 13 Autosport Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

13 Autosport will return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2027, continuing its GTD program with the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R and an unchanged driver lineup of Orey Fidani, Matt Bell, and endurance driver Lars Kern. Fidani and Bell will once again contest the full WeatherTech Championship season, with Kern rejoining the squad for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds.

Building on a Strong Campaign

The 2027 season builds on a standout first year competing under the 13 Autosport banner. The Toronto-based squad opened the season with an impressive fourth-place GTD finish at the Rolex 24 At Daytona and later claimed a podium finish with third in GTD at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ultimately, the team captured the coveted Bob Akin Bronze Cup Award and finished fifth overall in the GTD Championship standings. Winning the Bob Akin title also earned 13 Autosport an automatic invitation to return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans for a third consecutive year.

“I’m incredibly proud of this team and everything we’ve accomplished together,” said Fidani. “We have a special group of people at 13 Autosport, and what we achieved this year is a reflection of how hard everyone has worked. Winning the Bob Akin Award again, finishing fifth in the GTD Championship and earning another opportunity to go to Le Mans are things we’re very proud of, but we’re not done. There’s a lot more we want to accomplish together, and I’m really excited about what we have planned for 2027.”

#13 13 Autosport Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Orey Fidani, Matthew Bell

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

Expanding Global Footprint: Bathurst & Europe

Alongside its core IMSA commitment, 13 Autosport is set to broaden its horizons internationally in 2027. The team plans to make its debut at the prestigious Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia, with additional European events currently being evaluated as part of an expanded global calendar.

“It’s great to be continuing with Orey and 13 Autosport into the 2027 IMSA season,” said Bell. “We’ve built a great group of people here, and I love driving with my teammates and working with this team. I’m really happy that we get to keep everything going and hopefully have another shot at some big wins in IMSA and another journey to Le Mans.

“We’re also looking a little further afield next season and adding some special races to the 13 Autosport program. The opportunity to race at Bathurst is incredibly exciting, and there are some other things we’re looking at in Europe as well. It’s a really exciting time for 13 Autosport, and I’m glad to be part of it.”

Looking Ahead to 2027

For Kern, the program represents far more than just another entry on his racing schedule, as the team prepares to step up to the updated Evo specification of the Corvette GT3 machinery. “I just hope we never stop doing what we’re doing here,” said Kern. “Orey, Matt and the entire 13 Autosport crew have become like a second family to me. I enjoy this journey so much, and going back to Le Mans is the cherry on top.

“Now I just can’t wait to get into the Evo version of our Corvette Z06 GT3.R and do it all over again. Let’s make 2027 a great season and create even more memories together.”

Further details regarding the team’s Bathurst 12 Hour debut, European outings, and full 2027 schedule will be announced at a later date.

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