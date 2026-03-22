2026 12 Hours of Sebring complete race results
There was no stopping Penske, as they recorded a 1-2 finish in the 74th edition of the 12 Hours of Sebring, while GTD was decided by a dramatic last-lap pass
#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Felipe Nasr, Julien Andlauer, Laurin Heinrich
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images
The 74th edition of the 12 Hours of Sebring is over, and the #7 of Felipe Nasr, Julien Andlauer, and Laurin Heinrich led a Penske perfect 1-2 n the #7 Porsche 963. Nasr is now a four-time overall winner in Sebring, Henrich has two, and Andlauer rises to the top step of the GTP Sebring podium for the first time in his career.
The #2 United Autosports Oreca claimed victory in LMP2, the #911 Manthey Porsche won GTD Pro, and GTD was decided by a last-lap pass with the #21 AF Corse Ferrari emerging victorious.
Read our full report to see how it all unfolded, but if you just want to check out the full results, simply look below!
2026 12 Hours of Sebring full race results
|cla
|class
|#
|driver
|car
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|retirement
|pits
|1
|GTP
|7
| Luiz Felipe Nasr
Julien Andlauer
Laurin Heinrich
|Porsche 963
|343
|12:01'48.652
|16
|2
|GTP
|6
| Laurens Vanthoor
Kevin Estre
Matthew Campbell
|Porsche 963
|343
|12:01'50.167
|1.515
|1.515
|13
|3
|GTP
|10
| Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Will Stevens
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|343
|12:01'58.054
|9.402
|7.887
|14
|4
|GTP
|31
| Jack Aitken
Earl Bamber
Frederik Vesti
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|343
|12:01'59.029
|10.377
|0.975
|14
|5
|GTP
|60
| Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Scott Dixon
|Acura ARX-06
|343
|12:01'59.756
|11.104
|0.727
|15
|6
|GTP
|24
| Dries Vanthoor
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Robin Frijns
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|343
|12:02'02.375
|13.723
|2.619
|15
|7
|GTP
|93
| Renger van der Zande
Nick Yelloly
Alex Palou
|Acura ARX-06
|343
|12:02'03.471
|14.819
|1.096
|17
|8
|GTP
|40
| Jordan Taylor
Louis Deletraz
Colton Herta
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|343
|12:02'05.294
|16.642
|1.823
|16
|9
|GTP
|5
| Tijmen van der Helm
Nicolas Pino
Kaylen Frederick
|Porsche 963
|343
|12:02'13.391
|24.739
|8.097
|15
|10
|LMP2
|2
| Philip Fayer
Hunter McElrea
Mikkel Jensen
|ORECA LMP2 07
|338
|12:02'18.247
|5 Laps
|5 Laps
|22
|11
|LMP2
|22
| Dan Goldburg
Paul di Resta
Rasmus Lindh
|ORECA LMP2 07
|338
|12:02'18.757
|5 Laps
|0.510
|18
|12
|LMP2
|8
| John Farano
Tristan Vautier
Sebastian Alvarez
|ORECA LMP2 07
|338
|12:02'30.125
|5 Laps
|11.368
|18
|13
|LMP2
|18
| Naveen Rao
Ferdinand Habsburg
Jacob Abel
|ORECA LMP2 07
|338
|12:02'30.663
|5 Laps
|0.538
|21
|14
|LMP2
|04
| George Kurtz
Alex Quinn
Toby Sowery
|ORECA LMP2 07
|338
|12:02'30.686
|5 Laps
|0.023
|21
|15
|LMP2
|99
| PJ Hyett
Dane Cameron
Jonny Edgar
|ORECA LMP2 07
|338
|12:02'31.538
|5 Laps
|0.852
|17
|16
|LMP2
|11
| Tobi Lutke
Charles Milesi
David Heinemeier Hansson
|ORECA LMP2 07
|338
|12:02'33.088
|5 Laps
|1.550
|19
|17
|LMP2
|52
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Parker Thompson
Harry Tincknell
|ORECA LMP2 07
|336
|12:02'33.803
|7 Laps
|2 Laps
|21
|18
|LMP2
|73
| Pietro Fittipaldi
Manuel Espirito Santo
Christopher Cumming
|ORECA LMP2 07
|336
|12:02'40.975
|7 Laps
|7.172
|23
|19
|LMP2
|37
| Oliver Jarvis
Seth Lucas
Jon Field
|ORECA LMP2 07
|334
|12:02'59.613
|9 Laps
|2 Laps
|17
|20
|GTP
|23
| Ross Gunn
Roman De Angelis
Alex Riberas
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|331
|12:02'58.236
|12 Laps
|3 Laps
|18
|21
|GTP
|25
| Philipp Eng
Marco Wittmann
Kevin Magnussen
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|329
|12:02'21.548
|14 Laps
|2 Laps
|17
|22
|GTD PRO
|911
| Thomas Preining
Klaus Bachler
Ricardo Feller
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|321
|12:01'51.487
|22 Laps
|8 Laps
|13
|23
|GTD PRO
|77
| Nick Tandy
Harry King
Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|321
|12:01'52.917
|22 Laps
|1.430
|13
|24
|GTD PRO
|4
| Tommy Milner
Nicky Catsburg
Nicolas Varrone
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|321
|12:01'56.727
|22 Laps
|3.810
|13
|25
|GTD PRO
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Alexander Sims
Marvin Kirchofer
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|321
|12:02'03.914
|22 Laps
|7.187
|13
|26
|GTD PRO
|1
| Neil Verhagen
Connor de Phillippi
Max Hesse
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|321
|12:02'05.014
|22 Laps
|1.100
|13
|27
|GTD PRO
|64
| Ben Barker
Dennis Olsen
Mike Rockenfeller
|Ford Mustang GT3
|321
|12:02'05.538
|22 Laps
|0.524
|14
|28
|GTD PRO
|033
| James Calado
Riccardo Agostini
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|321
|12:02'26.091
|22 Laps
|20.553
|13
|29
|GTD PRO
|65
| Christopher Mies
Frederic Vervisch
Sebastian Priaulx
|Ford Mustang GT3
|321
|12:03'16.555
|22 Laps
|50.464
|20
|30
|GTD PRO
|59
| Max Esterson
Nikita Johnson
Dean MacDonald
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|320
|12:02'17.213
|23 Laps
|1 Lap
|13
|31
|GTD PRO
|9
| Andrea Caldarelli
Sandy Mitchell
Frank Perera
|Lamborghini Temerario GT3
|320
|12:03'22.218
|23 Laps
|1'05.005
|15
|32
|GTD
|21
| Simon Mann
Lilou Wadoux
Antonio Fuoco
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|318
|12:02'06.109
|25 Laps
|2 Laps
|15
|33
|GTD
|27
| Tom Gamble
Dudu Barrichello
Zacharie Robichon
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|318
|12:02'06.855
|25 Laps
|0.746
|14
|34
|GTD
|120
| Adam Adelson
Tom Sargent
Callum Ilott
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|318
|12:02'13.193
|25 Laps
|6.338
|16
|35
|GTD
|80
| Scott Andrews
Lin Hodenius
James Roe
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|318
|12:02'14.334
|25 Laps
|1.141
|15
|36
|GTD
|96
| Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Francis Selldorff
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|318
|12:02'14.751
|25 Laps
|0.417
|17
|37
|GTD
|13
| Orey Fidani
Matt Bell
Lars Kern
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|318
|12:02'17.657
|25 Laps
|2.906
|14
|38
|GTD
|34
| Manny Franco
Albert Costa Balboa
Lorenzo Patrese
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|318
|12:02'42.561
|25 Laps
|24.904
|16
|39
|GTD
|66
| Jake Walker
Till Bechtolsheimer
Joey Hand
|Ford Mustang GT3
|318
|12:03'15.671
|25 Laps
|33.110
|15
|40
|GTD
|36
| Mason Filippi
Charlie Eastwood
Salih Yoluc
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|317
|12:02'18.368
|26 Laps
|1 Lap
|17
|41
|GTD PRO
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Kyle Kirkwood
|Lexus RC F GT3
|316
|12:02'33.131
|27 Laps
|1 Lap
|14
|42
|GTD
|28
| Jan Heylen
Dillon Machavern
Spencer Pumpelly
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|312
|12:02'50.072
|31 Laps
|4 Laps
|16
|43
|LMP2
|43
| Tom Dillmann
Bijoy Garg
Jeremy Clarke
|ORECA LMP2 07
|303
|12:02'33.266
|40 Laps
|9 Laps
|19
|44
|dnf
|GTD
|912
| Riccardo Pera
Morris Schuring
Ryan Hardwick
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|302
|11:24'50.727
|41 Laps
|1 Lap
|Retirement
|13
|45
|dnf
|GTD
|16
| Sheena Monk
Felipe Fraga
Jenson Altzman
|Ford Mustang GT3
|279
|10:30'35.103
|64 Laps
|23 Laps
|Retirement
|13
|46
|GTD
|12
| Aaron Telitz
Benjamin Pedersen
Frankie Montecalvo
|Lexus RC F GT3
|268
|12:02'35.318
|75 Laps
|11 Laps
|14
|47
|dnf
|GTD
|19
| Valentin Hasse-Clot
Rory van der Steur
Sébastien Baud
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|239
|9:04'30.601
|104 Laps
|29 Laps
|Retirement
|13
|48
|dnf
|GTD PRO
|48
| Scott Noble
Jason Hart
Luca Stolz
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|223
|8:52'50.121
|120 Laps
|16 Laps
|Retirement
|13
|49
|dnf
|GTD
|023
| Onofrio Triarsi
Kenton Koch
Robert Megennis
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|208
|8:00'31.170
|135 Laps
|15 Laps
|Retirement
|11
|50
|dnf
|GTD
|81
| Henrik Hedman
Giacomo Altoè
Casper Stevenson
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|155
|9:01'02.986
|188 Laps
|53 Laps
|Retirement
|8
|51
|dnf
|GTD
|45
| Danny Formal
Trent Hindman
Graham Doyle
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|150
|5:46'01.644
|193 Laps
|5 Laps
|Retirement
|8
|52
|dnf
|GTD
|70
| Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|111
|4:20'52.450
|232 Laps
|39 Laps
|Retirement
|6
|53
|dnf
|GTD PRO
|62
| Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|76
|2:51'17.129
|267 Laps
|35 Laps
|Retirement
|2
|54
|dnf
|GTD
|57
| Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|76
|2:51'19.161
|267 Laps
|2.032
|Retirement
|3
|55
|dns
|LMP2
|79
| Gerry Kraut
Josh Burdon
Sennan Fielding
|ORECA LMP2 07
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