2026 12 Hours of Sebring complete race results

The 74th edition of the 12 Hours of Sebring is over, and the #7 of Felipe Nasr, Julien Andlauer, and Laurin Heinrich led a Penske perfect 1-2 n the #7 Porsche 963. Nasr is now a four-time overall winner in Sebring, Henrich has two, and Andlauer rises to the top step of the GTP Sebring podium for the first time in his career.

The #2 United Autosports Oreca claimed victory in LMP2, the #911 Manthey Porsche won GTD Pro, and GTD was decided by a last-lap pass with the #21 AF Corse Ferrari emerging victorious.

Read our full report to see how it all unfolded, but if you just want to check out the full results, simply look below!

2026 12 Hours of Sebring full race results

cla class # driver car laps time gap int retirement pits 1 GTP 7 Luiz Felipe Nasr

Julien Andlauer

Laurin Heinrich Porsche 963 343 12:01'48.652 16 2 GTP 6 Laurens Vanthoor

Kevin Estre

Matthew Campbell Porsche 963 343 12:01'50.167 1.515 1.515 13 3 GTP 10 Ricky Taylor

Filipe Albuquerque

Will Stevens Cadillac V-Series.R 343 12:01'58.054 9.402 7.887 14 4 GTP 31 Jack Aitken

Earl Bamber

Frederik Vesti Cadillac V-Series.R 343 12:01'59.029 10.377 0.975 14 5 GTP 60 Tom Blomqvist

Colin Braun

Scott Dixon Acura ARX-06 343 12:01'59.756 11.104 0.727 15 6 GTP 24 Dries Vanthoor

Sheldon Van Der Linde

Robin Frijns BMW M Hybrid V8 343 12:02'02.375 13.723 2.619 15 7 GTP 93 Renger van der Zande

Nick Yelloly

Alex Palou Acura ARX-06 343 12:02'03.471 14.819 1.096 17 8 GTP 40 Jordan Taylor

Louis Deletraz

Colton Herta Cadillac V-Series.R 343 12:02'05.294 16.642 1.823 16 9 GTP 5 Tijmen van der Helm

Nicolas Pino

Kaylen Frederick Porsche 963 343 12:02'13.391 24.739 8.097 15 10 LMP2 2 Philip Fayer

Hunter McElrea

Mikkel Jensen ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'18.247 5 Laps 5 Laps 22 11 LMP2 22 Dan Goldburg

Paul di Resta

Rasmus Lindh ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'18.757 5 Laps 0.510 18 12 LMP2 8 John Farano

Tristan Vautier

Sebastian Alvarez ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'30.125 5 Laps 11.368 18 13 LMP2 18 Naveen Rao

Ferdinand Habsburg

Jacob Abel ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'30.663 5 Laps 0.538 21 14 LMP2 04 George Kurtz

Alex Quinn

Toby Sowery ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'30.686 5 Laps 0.023 21 15 LMP2 99 PJ Hyett

Dane Cameron

Jonny Edgar ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'31.538 5 Laps 0.852 17 16 LMP2 11 Tobi Lutke

Charles Milesi

David Heinemeier Hansson ORECA LMP2 07 338 12:02'33.088 5 Laps 1.550 19 17 LMP2 52 Mikhail Goikhberg

Parker Thompson

Harry Tincknell ORECA LMP2 07 336 12:02'33.803 7 Laps 2 Laps 21 18 LMP2 73 Pietro Fittipaldi

Manuel Espirito Santo

Christopher Cumming ORECA LMP2 07 336 12:02'40.975 7 Laps 7.172 23 19 LMP2 37 Oliver Jarvis

Seth Lucas

Jon Field ORECA LMP2 07 334 12:02'59.613 9 Laps 2 Laps 17 20 GTP 23 Ross Gunn

Roman De Angelis

Alex Riberas Aston Martin Valkyrie 331 12:02'58.236 12 Laps 3 Laps 18 21 GTP 25 Philipp Eng

Marco Wittmann

Kevin Magnussen BMW M Hybrid V8 329 12:02'21.548 14 Laps 2 Laps 17 22 GTD PRO 911 Thomas Preining

Klaus Bachler

Ricardo Feller Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 321 12:01'51.487 22 Laps 8 Laps 13 23 GTD PRO 77 Nick Tandy

Harry King

Alessio Picariello Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 321 12:01'52.917 22 Laps 1.430 13 24 GTD PRO 4 Tommy Milner

Nicky Catsburg

Nicolas Varrone Corvette Z06 GT3.R 321 12:01'56.727 22 Laps 3.810 13 25 GTD PRO 3 Antonio Garcia

Alexander Sims

Marvin Kirchofer Corvette Z06 GT3.R 321 12:02'03.914 22 Laps 7.187 13 26 GTD PRO 1 Neil Verhagen

Connor de Phillippi

Max Hesse BMW M4 GT3 EVO 321 12:02'05.014 22 Laps 1.100 13 27 GTD PRO 64 Ben Barker

Dennis Olsen

Mike Rockenfeller Ford Mustang GT3 321 12:02'05.538 22 Laps 0.524 14 28 GTD PRO 033 James Calado

Riccardo Agostini

Miguel Molina Ferrari 296 GT3 321 12:02'26.091 22 Laps 20.553 13 29 GTD PRO 65 Christopher Mies

Frederic Vervisch

Sebastian Priaulx Ford Mustang GT3 321 12:03'16.555 22 Laps 50.464 20 30 GTD PRO 59 Max Esterson

Nikita Johnson

Dean MacDonald McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 320 12:02'17.213 23 Laps 1 Lap 13 31 GTD PRO 9 Andrea Caldarelli

Sandy Mitchell

Frank Perera Lamborghini Temerario GT3 320 12:03'22.218 23 Laps 1'05.005 15 32 GTD 21 Simon Mann

Lilou Wadoux

Antonio Fuoco Ferrari 296 GT3 318 12:02'06.109 25 Laps 2 Laps 15 33 GTD 27 Tom Gamble

Dudu Barrichello

Zacharie Robichon Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 318 12:02'06.855 25 Laps 0.746 14 34 GTD 120 Adam Adelson

Tom Sargent

Callum Ilott Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 318 12:02'13.193 25 Laps 6.338 16 35 GTD 80 Scott Andrews

Lin Hodenius

James Roe Mercedes-AMG GT3 318 12:02'14.334 25 Laps 1.141 15 36 GTD 96 Patrick Gallagher

Robby Foley

Francis Selldorff BMW M4 GT3 EVO 318 12:02'14.751 25 Laps 0.417 17 37 GTD 13 Orey Fidani

Matt Bell

Lars Kern Corvette Z06 GT3.R 318 12:02'17.657 25 Laps 2.906 14 38 GTD 34 Manny Franco

Albert Costa Balboa

Lorenzo Patrese Ferrari 296 GT3 318 12:02'42.561 25 Laps 24.904 16 39 GTD 66 Jake Walker

Till Bechtolsheimer

Joey Hand Ford Mustang GT3 318 12:03'15.671 25 Laps 33.110 15 40 GTD 36 Mason Filippi

Charlie Eastwood

Salih Yoluc Corvette Z06 GT3.R 317 12:02'18.368 26 Laps 1 Lap 17 41 GTD PRO 14 Jack Hawksworth

Ben Barnicoat

Kyle Kirkwood Lexus RC F GT3 316 12:02'33.131 27 Laps 1 Lap 14 42 GTD 28 Jan Heylen

Dillon Machavern

Spencer Pumpelly Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 312 12:02'50.072 31 Laps 4 Laps 16 43 LMP2 43 Tom Dillmann

Bijoy Garg

Jeremy Clarke ORECA LMP2 07 303 12:02'33.266 40 Laps 9 Laps 19 44 dnf GTD 912 Riccardo Pera

Morris Schuring

Ryan Hardwick Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 302 11:24'50.727 41 Laps 1 Lap Retirement 13 45 dnf GTD 16 Sheena Monk

Felipe Fraga

Jenson Altzman Ford Mustang GT3 279 10:30'35.103 64 Laps 23 Laps Retirement 13 46 GTD 12 Aaron Telitz

Benjamin Pedersen

Frankie Montecalvo Lexus RC F GT3 268 12:02'35.318 75 Laps 11 Laps 14 47 dnf GTD 19 Valentin Hasse-Clot

Rory van der Steur

Sébastien Baud Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 239 9:04'30.601 104 Laps 29 Laps Retirement 13 48 dnf GTD PRO 48 Scott Noble

Jason Hart

Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG GT3 223 8:52'50.121 120 Laps 16 Laps Retirement 13 49 dnf GTD 023 Onofrio Triarsi

Kenton Koch

Robert Megennis Ferrari 296 GT3 208 8:00'31.170 135 Laps 15 Laps Retirement 11 50 dnf GTD 81 Henrik Hedman

Giacomo Altoè

Casper Stevenson Corvette Z06 GT3.R 155 9:01'02.986 188 Laps 53 Laps Retirement 8 51 dnf GTD 45 Danny Formal

Trent Hindman

Graham Doyle Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 150 5:46'01.644 193 Laps 5 Laps Retirement 8 52 dnf GTD 70 Brendan Iribe

Frederik Schandorff

Ollie Millroy Ferrari 296 GT3 111 4:20'52.450 232 Laps 39 Laps Retirement 6 53 dnf GTD PRO 62 Daniel Serra

Davide Rigon

Alessandro Pier Guidi Ferrari 296 GT3 76 2:51'17.129 267 Laps 35 Laps Retirement 2 54 dnf GTD 57 Russell Ward

Philip Ellis

Indy Dontje Mercedes-AMG GT3 76 2:51'19.161 267 Laps 2.032 Retirement 3 55 dns LMP2 79 Gerry Kraut

Josh Burdon

Sennan Fielding ORECA LMP2 07