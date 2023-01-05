Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

61 cars for 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona

The SunEnergy1 Racing team has been granted entry in this month’s 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener at Daytona.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
61 cars for 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona

IMSA officials today announced that GTD class car count will now reach 25 for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, as Kenny Habul’s SunEnergy1 Racing team enters with a Mercedes-AMG GT3. According to the IMSA release, the car is expected to compete in the full four-race Michelin Endurance Cup season.

“Having 61 cars for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona seems only natural,” said IMSA president John Doonan. “After we previously announced a 60-car capacity for the field last month – and knowing that we received more than 70 entries – our IMSA team regrouped and eventually determined that we could accommodate one more entry to match our field size from last year.

“This is shaping up to be a Rolex 24 and a 2023 IMSA season for the ages.”

With 25 entries from nine different manufacturers, the GTD field will be the largest of the five classes competing in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The factory supported GTD PRO class will include eight entries from seven manufacturers, with 10 cars slated to compete in the LMP2 class and nine cars competing in the LMP3 class.

The full entrylist will be revealed next week,

shares
comments
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
Previous article

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
James Roe completes Andretti’s four-car Indy NXT line-up
Indy Lights

James Roe completes Andretti’s four-car Indy NXT line-up

Kirkwood confirmed for Lexus return in Rolex 24
IMSA

Kirkwood confirmed for Lexus return in Rolex 24

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Kenny Habul More from
Kenny Habul
Defending Bathurst 12 Hour winner seals 2022 return
Endurance

Defending Bathurst 12 Hour winner seals 2022 return

Whincup set to make IMSA debut
IMSA

Whincup set to make IMSA debut

Mercedes-AMG ready for debut at The Roar Before the Rolex 24 Daytona January testing
IMSA

Mercedes-AMG ready for debut at The Roar Before the Rolex 24

Latest news

Rast impressed by "high professional level" of McLaren FE squad
Formula E Formula E

Rast impressed by "high professional level" of McLaren FE squad

New McLaren recruit Rene Rast was impressed by the "high professional level" at the Formula E team, and says he understands its previous success as a Mercedes works squad.

Stewart-Haas Racing adds familiar faces to 2023 crew chief lineup
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Stewart-Haas Racing adds familiar faces to 2023 crew chief lineup

Stewart-Haas Racing has added a pair of new crew chiefs to its NASCAR teams this season and both are familiar faces.

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car

McLaren has become the latest team to confirm the launch date for its 2023 Formula 1 car, announcing its plans on Friday.

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner believes Kevin Magnussen is “mentally a lot stronger” than during his previous stint in Formula 1 after making his comeback last year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.