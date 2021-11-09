Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WeatherTech enter second, all-star GTLM Porsche for Petit Next / WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season
IMSA / Road Atlanta News

Momentum on AXR’s side for IMSA title showdown, says Derani

By:
, News Editor

Pipo Derani says he and the Action Express Cadillac team head into this weekend’s Petit Le Mans IMSA title decider with “great momentum” as they seek to beat the points-leading Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

Derani and his partner in the #31 Whelen Engineering-branded Cadillac DPi-V.R, Felipe Nasr, have won three of the past four WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races, opening their account at Watkins Glen before adding further triumphs in Road America and Long Beach.

That has brought the Brazilian pair to within 19 points of WTR Acura duo Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor, meaning a win in Saturday’s 10-hour race would be enough to guarantee either crew championship glory.

“We have some great momentum, winning three out of the last four races, and we head into the final weekend very excited,” Derani told Motorsport.com.

“For sure [in the middle of the season] we knew it would be difficult, because the [#10 WTR] Acura was having such a strong season. Our mentality was just to get back to winning races, and with that in mind, we weren’t thinking about whether it was possible to catch up.

“With that mentality we turned our season around. When we got the first win of the season in Watkins Glen, it felt like a massive weight off our shoulders, and things started to click.”

Read Also:

Although he and Nasr won Petit Le Mans two years ago, Derani said this year’s later race and the cooler temperatures – along with the extra night-time running – makes the competitive order even harder to predict than usual.

“We’re heading to Road Atlanta a bit later in the year and I think the weather will be very different to what we’ve had in the past,” he said. “That colder weather is probably going to be a factor. But everyone will have to figure out how to adjust the set-up for the temperatures, so we’re confident.

“It’s been a good track for us in the past but also the Acura, so it will be a very tight fight between all of us, even the Mazda often does well in the colder weather. Also, this year we have more night-time hours, so it’s going to be a big challenge for sure.”

WTR’s Albuquerque anticipating even fight

Albuquerque heads to Road Atlanta hoping to claim a first IMSA title, he and Taylor having led the DPi standings since their victory in January’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Since then, WTR pair Albuquerque and Taylor have added further victories at Mid-Ohio and Laguna Seca, but struggled to fourth place in the most recent round at Long Beach as Cadillac teams locked out the podium at the iconic street venue.

While anticipating a stronger showing at Road Atlanta, Albuquerque says he and Taylor's 19-point advantage will count for very little come race day.

“We've been leading the championship since Race 1, but that means nothing because it is going to be down to who finishes ahead of the other guy in this last race,” Albuquerque told Motorsport.com. “It's going to be super-cold, it can rain, which will mix it up a lot.

“We came from a race which was really hard for us in Long Beach. The one before that, Laguna, we won. Maybe our car was a little bit better [there] but I think at Petit it is pretty even. So they [Cadillac] are a little bit better in slow corners but then there are fast corners to compensate for that, so it's kind of an even track for both.

“I go into the race with high expectations to be competitive, not to be the best of the rest in Long Beach, which was way too much. In last race everyone has a fair chance to win it.”

Petit Le Mans carries extra significance for the AXR crew, as it will mark the final race of the three-season partnership between Nasr and Derani aboard the #31 machine.

 

It comes amid Nasr’s anticipated move to Porsche’s LMDh project, with ex-Mazda driver Tristan Nunez having already been named as Derani’s teammate at AXR for 2022.

But Derani says there will be no room for sentimentality until the season finale is over.

“For us, it’s just another race,” Derani insisted. “We’ve had a great time over the last three years, we’ve had a really strong partnership, but we won’t feel anything different from the past, we just want to win the race and hopefully the championship.

“We go there with the same mentality with which we won three races. And if it’s enough, then maybe afterwards we’ll think about how special it was to end the story that way.”

Additional reporting by Rachit Thukral

shares
comments
WeatherTech enter second, all-star GTLM Porsche for Petit
Previous article

WeatherTech enter second, all-star GTLM Porsche for Petit
Next article

WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season

WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta Road Atlanta
IMSA

BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta

Gerloff hoping for a "more normal year" in 2022
World Superbike

Gerloff hoping for a "more normal year" in 2022

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Latest news

BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta
IMSA IMSA

BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta

Duval: JDC-Miller struggles down to financial limitations
IMSA IMSA

Duval: JDC-Miller struggles down to financial limitations

WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season

Momentum on AXR’s side for IMSA title showdown, says Derani
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Momentum on AXR’s side for IMSA title showdown, says Derani

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.