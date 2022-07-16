Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lime Rock IMSA: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles Next / Sims' FE exit motivated by desire to return to endurance racing
IMSA News

Acura ARX-06 LMDh car completes first run in France

The new Acura ARX-06 LMDh car has been shaken down for the first time ahead of its debut in the new GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Acura ARX-06 LMDh car completes first run in France

Built in conjunction with Oreca like its DPi predecessor, the ARX-05, the LMP2-based prototype completed its first run near the French constructor’s base at Le Castellet on Friday after an engine fire-up earlier this month.

Factory Acura driver Ricky Taylor and two-time IMSA class champion Matt McMurry shared driving duties in the ARX-06, which ran with a camouflage black-and-white livery to hide its aerodynamics and bodywork.

It is the third LMDh car to have completed some form of on-track running after the Porsche 963 and Cadillac’s unnamed successor to the DPi V.R, with the BMW M Hybrid V8 set to be run for the first time later this month.

A full private testing programme for the new Acura prototype is set to follow, including running in America, prior to IMSA-sanctioned tests scheduled on October 3-5 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and December 6-7 at Daytona International Speedway. 

Porsche and Cadillac are currently holding a group test at Sebring as they step up their preparations for their twin programmes in IMSA and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Acura ARX-06 LMDh

Acura ARX-06 LMDh

Photo by: Acura

Honda’s high-performance brand Acura will continue its relationship with Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank at the start of the LMDh era next year, with both teams expected to field a single example of the ARX-06 in the GTP class against rival machinery from Cadillac, Porsche and BMW.

Acura won the DPi titles in both 2019 and ‘20 with Team Penske and has also been victorious in the last two editions of the Rolex 24 at Daytona with WTR and MSR respectively.

Just two more DPi races are yet to run this season, with the Road America round in August followed by the title-deciding Petit Le Mans at Atlanta on October 1, when the current ARX-05 will make its farewell appearance.

MSR pair Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist lead the drivers’ standings from WTR duo Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque despite having not won a race since the Daytona season opener, with Chip Ganassi’s Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande the highest-placed representatives from the Cadillac fold after victories in Long Beach, Detroit and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

 

shares
comments
Lime Rock IMSA: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles
Previous article

Lime Rock IMSA: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles
Next article

Sims' FE exit motivated by desire to return to endurance racing

Sims' FE exit motivated by desire to return to endurance racing
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Bautista: "Small mistake" led to race-ending Donington crash Donington Park
World Superbike

Bautista: "Small mistake" led to race-ending Donington crash

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu dominates, Bautista crashes out Donington Park
World Superbike

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu dominates, Bautista crashes out

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Sims' FE exit motivated by desire to return to endurance racing
Formula E Formula E

Sims' FE exit motivated by desire to return to endurance racing

Alexander Sims' decision to quit Formula E at the end of 2021-22 was motivated by a desire to return to endurance racing, where he feels more at home.

Acura ARX-06 LMDh car completes first run in France
IMSA IMSA

Acura ARX-06 LMDh car completes first run in France

The new Acura ARX-06 LMDh car has been shaken down for the first time ahead of its debut in the new GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023.

Lime Rock IMSA: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles
IMSA IMSA

Lime Rock IMSA: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles

Matt Campbell scored his first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD Pro pole to claim Pfaff Porsche’s third P1 start of the season, while Frankie Montecalvo claimed GTD pole in the GT-only event.

Lime Rock IMSA: Campbell tops FP2 for Porsche by 0.051s
IMSA IMSA

Lime Rock IMSA: Campbell tops FP2 for Porsche by 0.051s

Porsche star Matt Campbell set the fastest time in second practice for the GTD-only IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Lime Rock Park.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.