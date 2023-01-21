Acura on top again in Roar, but Porsche is closing in
Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing ensured another Acura 1-2 in third practice for the Roar Before the 24, but the fastest Porsche was less than 0.15sec away.
GTP
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillacs were the first cars to show their hand, with Sebastien Bourdais #01 and Alex Lynn (2) ducking into the 1min35s with their third laps, but then Tom Blomqvist sent the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 to the top with a 1min35.363sec lap of the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course.
Then the #6 Porsche 963, which had sat idle for most of Friday’s second session, sprung into second with Nick Tandy at the wheel before pitting. Then moving up to split the Ganassi cars was Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing Cadillac.
Just before the half-hour completed mark, Tandy re-emerged and halved his deficit to Blomqvist to 0.135sec.
The Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing didn’t hit the track until halfway through the session, Louis Deletraz turning the car’s first laps of the day, albeit 2sec off Blomqvist’s pace.
Felipe Nasr made it a Porsche 2-3, getting the #7 Penske-run machine into third, one-tenth behind Tandy, before Deletraz found a clear track to display his potential, jumping both Porsches to complete an Acura 1-2.
With 25mins remaining, Bourdais whittled his Cadillac’s deficit to the lead Acura down to 0.36sec before pitting.
LMP2
After the first 15mins, Nicolas Lapierre sat atop the LMP2 times in his PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry ahead of the AF Corse car piloted by Nicklas Nielsen, but Nielsen then improved to a 1min39.382sec.
Then Lapierre ducked into the 1min38s, half a second clear, before Mikkel Jensen neatly bisected that gap in the #11 TDS Racing car.
Fred Poordad brought out the red flag with 54mins to go when he had a sudden tire deflation in the Proton Competition entry, dropping debris at Turn 5 and then pulling off in Turn 7.
LMP3
AWA’s Matthew Bell was the pacesetter in the early part of the session, producing a 1min43.266sec lap to run two-tenths quicker than John DeAngelis in the Performance Tech Motorsports machine, although Dakota Dickerson split this pair with the Andretti Autosport car.
Lars Kern spun the AWA car and suffered minor damage, but was able to continue without causing a red flag.
With 22mins remaining, Dickerson moved to the top of the times by shaving a mere 0.069sec from Bell’s benchmark, but 10mins later he thumped in a 1min42.653sec, leaving the Andretti car over six-tenths clear of his nearest rival, which was still Bell.
GTD Pro and GTD
Owen Trinkler of TGM/TF Sport and Ross Gunn in the Heart of Racing car continued to ensure Aston Martin remained prominent, one tenth ahead of the two Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC Fs – Kyle Kirkwood in the GTD car being one thousandth faster than Mike Conway in the GTD Pro entry.
Then Frederik Schandorff vaulted the McLaren 720S to the top of the times, 1min46.842, 0.6sec clear. Kenton Koch became his nearest rival with the Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3, but he was still half a second adrift.
Former open-wheel ace and multiple sportscar race winner Ryan Briscoe elevated the #93 Racers Edge WTR Andretti Autosport Acura NSX into fourth fastest of the GTD class.
Then with just a few minutes to go, Spencer Pumpelly wound up the Magnus Racing Aston Martin to make it a Vantage 3-4-5 across the two GTD classes, and demote the Lexus RC Fs.
The Porsche 911 GT3 Rs appear in desperate need of help from IMSA’s Balance of Performance gurus, propping up the field with positions 55 through 61, over two seconds off the pace.
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud
|Acura ARX-06
|18
|1'35.363
|2
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
Brendon Hartley
|Acura ARX-06
|25
|1'35.493
|0.130
|0.130
|3
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Nick Tandy
Dane Cameron
|Porsche 963
|41
|1'35.498
|0.135
|0.005
|4
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|Porsche 963
|28
|1'35.601
|0.238
|0.103
|5
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|31
|1'35.724
|0.361
|0.123
|6
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|38
|1'35.819
|0.456
|0.095
|7
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|37
|1'35.994
|0.631
|0.175
|8
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Colton Herta
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|35
|1'36.033
|0.670
|0.039
|9
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
Colton Herta
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|36
|1'36.533
|1.170
|0.500
|10
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
Nicolas Lapierre
|ORECA LMP2 07
|39
|1'38.877
|3.514
|2.344
|11
|
Thomas Steven
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Rinus van Kalmthout
|ORECA LMP2 07
|42
|1'39.131
|3.768
|0.254
|12
|
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Nicklas Nielsen
|ORECA LMP2 07
|43
|1'39.382
|4.019
|0.251
|13
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
Raffaele Marciello
|ORECA LMP2 07
|37
|1'39.581
|4.218
|0.199
|14
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
Oliver Jarvis
|ORECA LMP2 07
|38
|1'39.594
|4.231
|0.013
|15
|
Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Austin Cindric
Pietro Fittipaldi
|ORECA LMP2 07
|42
|1'39.612
|4.249
|0.018
|16
|
François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
Job Van Uitert
|ORECA LMP2 07
|45
|1'39.642
|4.279
|0.030
|17
|
John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
|ORECA LMP2 07
|37
|1'39.737
|4.374
|0.095
|18
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Matt McMurry
Esteban Gutierrez
|ORECA LMP2 07
|48
|1'39.978
|4.615
|0.241
|19
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Dakota Dickerson
Rasmus Lindh
|Ligier JS P320
|35
|1'42.653
|7.290
|2.675
|20
|
Fred Poordad
Francesco Pizzi
James Allen
Giammaria Bruni
|ORECA LMP2 07
|24
|1'43.080
|7.717
|0.427
|21
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
Moritz Kranz
|Duqueine D08
|33
|1'43.266
|7.903
|0.186
|22
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Danny Soufi
|Ligier JS P320
|35
|1'43.459
|8.096
|0.193
|23
|
John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum
|Ligier JS P320
|36
|1'43.473
|8.110
|0.014
|24
|
Sebastian Alvarez
Danial Frost
Alex Vogel
Guilherme de
|Ligier JS P320
|31
|1'43.524
|8.161
|0.051
|25
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon
|Ligier JS P320
|38
|1'43.629
|8.266
|0.105
|26
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
Thomas Merrill
|Duqueine D08
|40
|1'43.816
|8.453
|0.187
|27
|
Yu Kanamaru
James Vance
Antonio Serravalle
Nicholas Boulle
|Duqueine D08
|37
|1'43.861
|8.498
|0.045
|28
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Luca Mars
Mason Filippi
|Duqueine D08
|43
|1'45.200
|9.837
|1.339
|29
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
Marvin Kirchhofer
|McLaren 720S GT3
|39
|1'46.842
|11.479
|1.642
|30
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|28
|1'47.341
|11.978
|0.499
|31
|
Ted Giovanis
Hugh Plumb
Matt Plumb
Owen Trinkler
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|37
|1'47.359
|11.996
|0.018
|32
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|35
|1'47.384
|12.021
|0.025
|33
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|38
|1'47.419
|12.056
|0.035
|34
|
Aaron Telitz
Frankie Montecalvo
Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson
|Lexus RC F GT3
|40
|1'47.433
|12.070
|0.014
|35
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Mike Conway
|Lexus RC F GT3
|40
|1'47.434
|12.071
|0.001
|36
|
Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
Ryan Briscoe
|Acura NSX GT3
|37
|1'47.471
|12.108
|0.037
|37
|
Fabian Schiller
Axcil Jefferies
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|23
|1'47.478
|12.115
|0.007
|38
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher
Marc Miller
|Acura NSX GT3
|42
|1'47.483
|12.120
|0.005
|39
|
Cooper MacNeil
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|40
|1'47.519
|12.156
|0.036
|40
|
Don Yount
Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|41
|1'47.613
|12.250
|0.094
|41
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
Darren Turner
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|29
|1'47.631
|12.268
|0.018
|42
|
Andrea Caldarelli
Mirko Bortolotti
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|40
|1'47.640
|12.277
|0.009
|43
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|35
|1'47.759
|12.396
|0.119
|44
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
Lucas Auer
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|39
|1'47.769
|12.406
|0.010
|45
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|35
|1'47.814
|12.451
|0.045
|46
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|30
|1'47.924
|12.561
|0.110
|47
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Jens Klingmann
|BMW M4 GT3
|34
|1'47.957
|12.594
|0.033
|48
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
Maxime Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|33
|1'47.989
|12.626
|0.032
|49
|
Raffaele Giammaria
Frank Perera
Claudio Schiavoni
Rolf Ineichen
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|35
|1'48.049
|12.686
|0.060
|50
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benjamin Hites
Marco Mapelli
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|35
|1'48.140
|12.777
|0.091
|51
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
Alessandro Balzan
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|37
|1'48.534
|13.171
|0.394
|52
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Bruno Spengler
John Edwards
|BMW M4 GT3
|36
|1'48.564
|13.201
|0.030
|53
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
Andrea Bertolini
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|38
|1'48.863
|13.500
|0.299
|54
|
Mann Simon
Luis Perez Companc
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|37
|1'48.913
|13.550
|0.050
|55
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
Dennis Olsen
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|33
|1'48.951
|13.588
|0.038
|56
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Max Root
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|39
|1'49.084
|13.721
|0.133
|57
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|22
|1'49.129
|13.766
|0.045
|58
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|38
|1'49.151
|13.788
|0.022
|59
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|33
|1'49.310
|13.947
|0.159
|60
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
Andrew Davis
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|33
|1'49.352
|13.989
|0.042
|61
|
Mark Kvamme
Trenton Estep
Jan Magnussen
Jason Hart
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|11
|1'49.430
|14.067
|0.078
