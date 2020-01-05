Acuras move to the top in sixth Daytona practice

Taylor lapped the 3.56-mile course in 1min33.617sec, with Montoya close behind on 1min33.784sec – both comfortably clear of the next fastest car.

That was the #77 Mazda RT24-P of Olivier Pla which was less than a tenth of a second quicker than the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R of Felipe Nasr. The similar Cadillacs of JDC Miller Motorsports, driven by Tristan Vautier and Joao Barbosa were next up.

Ben Hanley’s DragonSpeed Oreca topped LMP2 by around 0.65sec, ahead of Nicolas Lapierre of Tower Motorsport by Starworks. They were all well clear of Simon Trummer (PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports) and Nic Minassian (Era Motorsport).

Daniel Serra’s Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE topped GT Le Mans, ahead of the Porsche 911 RSRs of Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy, with Philipp Eng’s BMW M8 in fourth. The two Corvette C8.Rs were next.

Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan, piloted by Bryan Sellers, led GT Daytona, almost half a second faster than Dennis Olsen’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and Alvaro Parente’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX.