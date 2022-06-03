Tickets Subscribe
IMSA News

Acura reveals teaser images of its 2023 LMDh contender

Acura Motorsports today released the first images of the ARX-06, its LMDh prototype for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new GTP class in 2023.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Acura reveals teaser images of its 2023 LMDh contender

Exterior styling was led by the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles, in conjunction with Honda Performance Development in Torrance, CA, and chassis-supplier Oreca. The ARX-06 will feature Acura-specific bodywork, aerodynamics and internal combustion engine.

Acura will be continuing its current partnerships with Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing to run the ARX-06s next year.

"The process we used in creating the exterior design for the Acura ARX-06 is exactly the same as how we create a new Acura passenger vehicle," said Dave Marek, Acura executive creative director. "The same world-class stylists that lead Acura production car design created initial sketches, then pared those down to several potential designs.

“Next we created a scale model, did aero and wind tunnel model testing, and brought HPD and our partner teams in for their feedback. The design continued to be refined throughout the testing and evaluation process, until we came up with a final treatment that met our performance goals while maintaining all-important Acura styling cues. It's been an exciting process."

The ARX-05 won the 2019 and 2020 IMSA titles when Team Penske was running the cars, while Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing won the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona with the Acuras in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

2023 Acura ARX-06 LMDh

2023 Acura ARX-06 LMDh

Photo by: Acura

