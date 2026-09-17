Acura unveils special ‘Thank you’ livery for final two IMSA GTP appearances

As a decade of championship-winning competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship draws to a close, Acura and Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US) are bidding farewell to top-tier North American sports car racing in unforgettable fashion.

Unveiled ahead of this weekend’s events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the #93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 GTP entry will sport a bespoke “Thank You” livery for the final two rounds of the 2026 season. The striking graphic design serves as a rolling tribute to the engineers, mechanics, partner teams, drivers, and passionate fans who fueled Acura’s relentless drive to the front of the grid across the continent’s premier endurance venues.

The commemorative look marks the curtain call for Acura’s current prototype program. Back in April, Acura executives announced that the manufacturer would pause its Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) effort at the conclusion of the 2026 campaign. That decision set the stage for a bittersweet farewell to a defining 10-year era that spanned three iconic race platforms: the production-based NSX GT3, the championship-proven ARX-05 DPi, and the current high-tech, hybrid-powered ARX-06 GTP machine.

Acura Meyer Shank Racing Thank You livery Photo by: Acura

Designed to honor every facet of Acura and HRC US’s tenure in the series, the special livery’s details pay homage to the pivotal figures and milestones that shaped the brand's sports car legacy. Woven directly into the sleek bodywork of the #93 machine are the names of the legendary drivers and partner teams who brought Acura to victory lane, along with visual nods to the individual circuits where those triumphs were secured. The design also proudly showcases the impressive collection of championship honors earned across the decade, highlighting a remarkable haul that includes 14 total team, driver, and manufacturer titles.

Acura’s 10-year run stands as one of the most successful manufacturer stints in modern IMSA history. Over that span, Acura machinery captured 33 victories and 43 pole positions, establishing top-class dominance at every major circuit on the calendar. Crucially, the manufacturer achieved top-class victories in all four of North America’s marquee endurance races, headlined by three crown-jewel victories at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The #93 ARX-06 will show off the commemorative scheme on-track during this weekend’s TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The livery will then make its final appearance at the grueling IMSA season finale, the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, offering racing enthusiasts one last opportunity to celebrate Acura’s historic legacy before the curtain falls on a legendary chapter in American motorsport.