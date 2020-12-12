AF Corse enters Ferrari in Rolex 24 Hours

The four-car driver line-up for the 59th running of America’s legendary twice-around-the-clock classic will comprise Daniel Serra, Matteo Cressoni, Nicklas Nielsen and Simon Mann.

Danish 23-year-old Nielsen is a Ferrari Competizioni official driver who won two races with AF Corse on his way to the WEC’s GTE Am class title in 2019-’20.

Three-time Stock Car Brasil champion Serra has two GTE Pro-class wins in the 24 Hours of Le Mans – one with Aston Martin Racing, one in an AF Corse Ferrari 488. He also has two Petit Le Mans triumphs to his name, one in GTD with Scuderia Corsa, the second with Risi Competizione in GT Le Mans. However, Serra has suffered bad luck in the Rolex 24 Hours, and in his six previous attempts his best result was fourth.

Mann and Cressoni are both reigning champions in the Italian GT Sprint ProAm Championship with Ferrari and AF Corse.

The quartet will compete in the #21 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in January.