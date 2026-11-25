IMSA

AF Corse USA steps up to full-season IMSA GTD campaign in 2027

The team also unveils two-car Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO lineup for Rolex 24 At Daytona across GTD and GTD Pro

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 4:44 PM

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AF Corse USA

AF Corse USA is expanding its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship presence to a full-season Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) campaign with its #50 Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO, while entering a second car in Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD Pro) for the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The move builds on the team’s longstanding strength in IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup competition, where it won the 2025 GTD title and holds six WeatherTech Championship wins, most recently at the 2026 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

For the full GTD season, the #50 Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO will run in the Perez Companc family’s traditional blue livery with Matias Perez Companc and Nicklas Nielsen sharing full-season duties. Lilou Wadoux will join the lineup for Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, and Arthur Leclerc will complete the four-driver roster for the Rolex 24.

Perez Companc enters off a 2025 campaign split between five WeatherTech Championship LMP2 starts – highlighted by a fifth-place finish at Motul Petit Le Mans – and four IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge GTDX races in a non-evo Ferrari 296 GT3 that produced three podiums. Nielsen brings 15 career IMSA starts, mostly in LMP2 with two in GTD, and co-drove to an LMP2 victory at the 2024 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen alongside Wadoux and Luis Perez Companc.

Wadoux holds 14 career IMSA starts across GTD and LMP2, three IMSA wins including Motul Petit Le Mans in 2025 and Sebring in 2026, and the 2026 Motul Pole Award at Road America. Leclerc, younger brother of Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, makes his second career IMSA start after finishing seventh in GTD in the No. 50 Ferrari at the 2025 Rolex 24.

Meanwhile, AF Corse USA will field the #21 Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO in classic rosso red in GTD Pro for the Rolex 24 with Simon Mann, Alec Udell, Tommaso Mosca, and Alessio Rovera. Mann, a regular in the No. 21 Ferrari since 2021, will make his 25th career IMSA start at Daytona after sharing wins at Motul Petit Le Mans in 2025 and Sebring in 2026.

Udell, the lone American among the eight drivers, brings 26 WeatherTech Championship starts – the most of the group – with a best finish of second at Lime Rock Park in 2023 and three 2026 starts split across three different Ferrari teams: AF Corse, DragonSpeed, and Conquest Racing. Mosca returns to the lineup after finishing fifth in the #21 entry at the 2026 Rolex 24, while Rovera brings 14 career IMSA starts following his GTD Pro debut at the 2026 Rolex 24 with Triarsi Competizione, where he finished eighth in class.

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Previous article AO Racing adds Connor Zilisch for Rolex 24, shuffles lineups for 2027 IMSA season

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