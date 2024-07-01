All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IMSA Mosport

Albuquerque steps down to LMP2 for overall IMSA victory bid at Mosport

Acura’s GTP gun to replace di Resta at United Autosports but could increase overall victory tally in IMSA LMP2 one-off in Canada

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#23 United Autosports Oreca 07: Gibson: Filipe Albuquerque

#23 United Autosports Oreca 07: Gibson: Filipe Albuquerque

Photo by: Marc Fleury

IMSA SportsCar Championship star Filipe Albuquerque will drop down a division – but still be in the reckoning for an overall race win – at Mosport later this month.

Albuquerque, who normally drives for the factory-backed Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura squad, will hop across for a one-off IMSA LMP2 outing with United Autosports in Canada on July 14.

The Portuguese sportscar ace, who has 13 wins in IMSA’s top division, can step down to P2 as the GTP class isn’t racing at Mosport this year.

Albuquerque drove for United at last month’s Le Mans 24 Hours, sharing with Ben Keating and Ben Hanley, but the car was classified a disappointing 42nd. The sister car won the event, in the hands of Oliver Jarvis, Nolan Siegel and Bijoy Garg.

Albuquerque will team up with Daniel Goldburg in the #22 United Autosports ORECA 07, racing in place of Paul di Resta who will be fulfilling his full-season Hypercar commitments with Peugeot Sport in the World Endurance Championship’s Six Hours of Sao Paolo.

“I am really looking forward to race in Mosport with United,” said Albuquerque. “We will be racing for the overall victory.

“I had the chance to meet Daniel already and we had a great feeling. On top of that, I got a nice warm up at Le Mans to get back into the LMP2.

“We want to fight for the win for sure.”

#23 United Autosports Oreca 07: Gibson: Ben Keating, Filipe Albuquerque, Ben Hanley

#23 United Autosports Oreca 07: Gibson: Ben Keating, Filipe Albuquerque, Ben Hanley

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Albuquerque has never won at Mosport but is a winner this year after scoring victory with Ricky Taylor at Detroit last month.

He previously won both the WEC and European Le Mans Series LMP2 class crowns with United.

“It’s always a pleasure to race with Filipe,” said United Autosports CEO, Richard Dean, “So with Paul fulfilling his commitments with Peugeot in the WEC, it was an easy choice.

“Filipe is super quick, reliable and a fantastic mentor for other drivers… I’m sure Daniel will learn a lot from him in Canada.

“Sadly, the 24 Hours of Le Mans didn’t go to plan for Filipe and the United Autosports #23 LMP2 crew this year, so this is our opportunity to celebrate victory together in 2024.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss

Top Comments

Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
2024 F1 Austrian GP results: Russell wins as Verstappen, Norris clash

2024 F1 Austrian GP results: Russell wins as Verstappen, Norris clash

Formula 1
Austrian GP
2024 F1 Austrian GP results: Russell wins as Verstappen, Norris clash
F1 Austrian GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole

F1 Austrian GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Latest news

2024 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
British GP
2024 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Carson Hocevar penalized for incident under caution

Carson Hocevar penalized for incident under caution

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Carson Hocevar penalized for incident under caution
Justin Haley hopes Cup field has "caught up a little bit" to SVG

Justin Haley hopes Cup field has "caught up a little bit" to SVG

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Justin Haley hopes Cup field has "caught up a little bit" to SVG
Mercedes F1 team set for clothing partner switch to Adidas

Mercedes F1 team set for clothing partner switch to Adidas

F1 Formula 1
Mercedes F1 team set for clothing partner switch to Adidas

Prime

Discover prime content
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA
By Charles Bradley
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Charles Bradley
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia