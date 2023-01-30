Allen 'wasn't breathing' in Rolex 24 LMP2 photo finish
Proton Competition driver James Allen says he wasn't breathing at the time he drafted past Ben Hanley's Crowdstrike Racing by APR car to steal LMP2 victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Allen and his co-drivers in the #55 Proton Oreca 07-Gibson, Fred Poordad, Gianmaria Bruni and Francesco Pizzi, were credited with a winning margin of just 0.016 seconds over the Crowdstrike Racing by APR machine of Hanley, George Kurtz, Matt McMurry and Esteban Gutierrez.
Heading into the closing stages of the race, Allen had been third behind both Hanley and the AF Corse car of Matthieu Vaxiviere, clearing the latter with just seven minutes left on the clock before setting after Hanley.
Following a failed attempt to pass around the outside into Turn 1 at the start of the final lap, Allen was able to slipstream Hanley going through Speedway Turns 3 and 4 and barely nose ahead at the finish for a memorable win.
"Honestly, I didn't really think we were in with much of a shot," reflected Allen, who was previously teammates with Hanley at DragonSpeed in 2019. "I was behind the AF Corse car for quite a while, and I could see the Crowdstrike car was building a gap more and more, so by the time I did get past the AF Corse car, there was quite a distance.
"But slowly but surely the gap kept coming down and I could see even from the penultimate lap I was getting a good run going to the start/finish line. I actually got in front before the start/finish line, so I thought, no point in trying to force the issue or take any crazy risk. I've got the straight-line speed. I can do it still.
"I did came out of the Bus Stop [chicane] thinking, 'Have I done this properly? Do I have enough time? Have I got an exit good enough?' And luckily I did, and just got him right below the line. I don't think I was breathing coming out of Speedway [Turn] 4 up to the start line!
"It was such a crazy moment for me. I don't think I've ever had anything like that, and I'm not sure I will ever again. It was really such an amazing feeling."
Proton's victory followed an incident in Thursday's second practice when Pizzi was at the wheel, which prevented the Italian novice from completing the night-time laps he needed to drive in the race after darkness fell.
Team owner Christian Ried said he was "super-proud" that his team was able to recover from such a setback to win on its prototype debut.
"It was quite a big hit in the barrier, and actually we need four new corners and a new gearbox and some bodywork," said Ried. "We asked IMSA to get approved for working a little bit longer than 10:00, which IMSA is always super-kind to help.
"The guys worked until midnight and started in the morning at 6:00, and finally the car was not in perfect condition for the next session, but at least we could do a shakedown."
Referring to the Proton-run WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 also winning in GTD Pro, he added: "There was not a lot of time for the guys to rest, so what they achieved with the GTD and LMP2 victory is just a great day."
Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona
Heart of Racing beating GTD Pro cars a "testament" to Aston Martin
Latest news
Haas reveals F1 car livery for 2023 season
Haas reveals F1 car livery for 2023 season Haas reveals F1 car livery for 2023 season
Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team
Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team
How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR
How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR
Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours
Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to Rolex 24 win How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche, Penske are gearing up How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Brit duo at heart of Lexus GT push The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.