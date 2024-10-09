All Series

IMSA

Alpine open to entering IMSA with LMDh car in the future

The Alpine LMDh could be headed to IMSA in the coming years, pending the expansion plans of its road car division

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Jules Gounon, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi

#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Jules Gounon, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Alpine says it would be “logical” to compete in the IMSA SportsCar Championship once the brand inches closer to entering the North American automotive market.

The French manufacturer has revealed it is open to the idea of expanding its factory LMDh programme with the A424 beyond the World Endurance Championship in the future, having just clinched its first podium at Fuji last month.

The WEC and IMSA have agreed a technical convergence that allows manufacturers to compete in both championships with the same car, meaning the A424 that debuted in March this year is eligible to compete in the latter’s GTP class.

IMSA is primarily based in the United States, where Alpine currently has no direct presence, but parent company Renault has laid out plans for Alpine to sell cars in the world’s second-biggest four-wheel market from 2027.

Bruno Famin, VP of motorsport at Alpine, thinks joining IMSA will provide the French manufacturer with a major marketing boost for its prospective launch in North America.

“We will be happy [to race in IMSA],” Famin told Motorsport.com. 

“There is no real plan, there is an idea for the time being to race in IMSA, because it's not a secret that Alpine the brand would like to be on the American market one of these coming years and, of course, motorsport is the way to develop the brand awareness. 

Bruno Famin, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team at the Press Conference

Bruno Famin, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team at the Press Conference

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

“Of course, once the brand will decide to go to the US, it will be very logical to have an IMSA programme. 

“But for the moment, it's just at the level of the idea. We have [it] in mind, we are looking at it. There is no concrete project yet.”

Alpine’s WEC programme is a full-fledged factory effort run in collaboration with its long-standing partner Signatech.

However, a traditional IMSA effort typically involves a team taking on a more hands-on role with the running of the car, as seen with Chip Ganassi/Cadillac and Wayne Taylor Racing/Acura.

Asked if he had spoken with any teams in North America about fielding the Alpine A424 in IMSA, he said: “Not yet, not truly yet. We have some contact because I know some guys there. But nothing yet. 

“Again, it's not a project for the time being. It's just an idea.”

Rachit Thukral
