An entry list of 23 cars brace for IMSA’s lone all-GT showcase at Virginia International Raceway

The stage is officially set for the premier GT showcase of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, as a total of 23 entries prepare to go head-to-head next weekend at Virginia International Raceway in the Michelin GT Challenge. Serving as the one-and-only GT-exclusive event on the calendar, the race puts the GTD Pro and GTD classes front and center for ultimate overall glory.

Released on Wednesday, the official entry list features a strong mix of 10 GTD Pro machines and 13 GTD contenders. The impressive turnout marks the third consecutive year that the marquee VIR round will host a 23-car grid, underscoring the impressive stability and deep competitive field currently defining North America’s top production-based sports car racing ranks.

FULL ENTRY LIST

The most notable entry list update since the championship's last outing at Road America comes with YRB Racing making its return to the top production-based ranks.

After most recently competing in the GTD class during the six-hour Michelin Endurance Cup contest, the "Car Blanche" squad returns to action with an exciting driver modification. Aston Martin factory driver Marco Sorensen is set to make his team debut, sharing driving duties with Valentin Hasse-Clot behind the wheel of the #68 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo.

This modification marks the only major driver change across both classes since the previous sprint event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. That Canadian round saw Tom Gamble temporarily replaced by Roman De Angelis in the GTD points-leading #27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin while Gamble fulfilled FIA World Endurance Championship duties.

Track action at the picturesque Virginia circuit begins on Friday, Aug. 21, with an opening practice session. Saturday will feature final practice followed by qualifying to determine the grid for the main event.

The flagship two-hour and 40-minute contest will take the green flag on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. EST. Fans in the United States can watch live network coverage on NBC and Peacock, while international fans can stream the entire race live via IMSA’s YouTube channel.