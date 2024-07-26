Andlauer replaces Priaulx after mid-season AO Racing Porsche departure

IMSA SportsCar GTD Pro championship leader AO Racing has recruited Julien Andlauer for the next round at Road America, after the shock departure of Seb Priaulx on Wednesday.

AO had already revealed that its green T-Rex-liveried 911 GT3 – nicknamed ‘Rexy’ – is being replaced for the next two races by its pink sister, called ‘Roxy’.

Team principal Gunnar Jeannette said this was because the car had been “racing his little arms off, so we decided to give him a little R&R”.

#80 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx in 'Roxy'

On the reason for Priaulx’s split with AO, the 23-year-old Briton is “to focus on his growing commitments with Multimatic”. A statement from the team added: “Increasing obligations and schedule conflicts have necessitated the transition sooner than expected.”

Priaulx and co-driver Laurin Heinrich scored back-to-back class wins at Laguna Seca and Detroit. Jeannette said of the move: “All of us at AO Racing wish Seb the best and are thankful for the time Multimatic let him spend with us.

“He has been a huge part of our team as we brought Rexy to life, and we are proud to have our early successes with him on the effort.”

#5 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Gianmaria Bruni, Alessio Picariello, Julien Andlauer

The 25-year-old, Porsche-contracted Andlauer, whose previous IMSA start this year was in Proton Competition’s 963 hypercar at the 12 Hours of Sebring, will race alongside full-season driver Heinrich from next weekend’s round in Road America.

“I’m super excited to be back in IMSA, and to join the AO Racing Team which has been very successful so far,” said Andlauer. “I’m really looking forward to jumping in the car and giving the maximum to give my best effort for the team to have a good chance for the championship.

“I don’t know Road America yet, but it looks to be an amazing track, and I hope it can suit our beautiful Roxy. I will fight well and look forward to being there and working with the entire team.”

Andlauer made his name by winning the GTE Am class of the Le Mans 24 Hours with Dempsey-Proton’s 911 RSR partnered by Matt Campbell and Christian Ried in 2018. He has been racing full-time this year in Proton’s 963 in the World Endurance Championship.

Jeannette added of the former French and German Carrera Cup champion, who has previously raced 911s in IMSA with WeatherTech Racing and Riley: “We are excited to welcome Julien to AO Racing for Road America. We’ve raced against him in many championships across the globe and can’t wait to see what he can do with Roxy at our home race.”

Heinrich and Priaulx lead the championship with 1955 points, thanks to four podium finishes this season, to Heart of Racing Aston Martin’s Ross Gunn on 1857.