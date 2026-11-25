IMSA

AO Racing adds Connor Zilisch for Rolex 24, shuffles lineups for 2027 IMSA season

PJ Hyett and Dane Cameron reunite in LMP2 while Alessio Picariello steps into full-time GTD Pro role alongside Harry King

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 2:54 PM

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#77 AO Racing Porsche 911: Nick Tandy, Harry King, Alessio Picariello

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

AO Racing will enter its fifth season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2027 with the goal of reclaiming titles in both the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) and Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) classes.

The St. Charles, Illinois-based team will field its familiar two-car lineup for a fourth consecutive year: the #99 ORECA LMP2 07 and the #77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992). The organization is looking to bounce back after both entries finished fourth in their respective class championships in 2026, following class titles in GTD Pro in 2024 and LMP2 in 2025.

“When we started AO Racing, we wanted to build a team that was every bit as serious about winning championships as it was about making people fall in love with sports car racing," said AO Racing owner and driver PJ Hyett.

"I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished, but even more excited about what lies ahead. We enter 2027 with the same ambition, an enormous amount of confidence in our people, and a relentless desire to keep raising the bar. There’s still a lot we want to accomplish, and we’re going to have some fun along the way.”

Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

In LMP2, Hyett—the 2025 Jim Trueman Award winner—and Dane Cameron return as full-season co-drivers of the #99 ORECA. Sebastian Alvarez will step in as the team’s Silver-rated third driver for IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup events, replacing Jonny Edgar, who departed to join Corvette Racing’s factory roster.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Connor Zilisch will also join the #99 lineup for the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona. The race marks Zilisch’s fourth straight Rolex 24 appearance and his first in the LMP2 class since winning on debut with Era Motorsport in 2024. Zilisch previously competed in GTD Pro with Trackhouse by TF in 2025 and finished second overall in Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) with Cadillac Whelen in 2026.

The LMP2 program enters next season after a 2026 campaign that included a victory at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, despite falling short of wins at Daytona and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring after leading early. Hyett also secured his eighth career Motul Pole Award at the season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

In GTD Pro, Harry King returns for his second full season in the #77 Porsche alongside new full-season co-driver Alessio Picariello, who transitions from his previous role as an endurance driver for the team. Morris Schuring will join the duo for Daytona and Sebring, while Ricardo Feller completes the four-driver lineup for the Rolex 24.

King is coming off a consistent 2026 season paired with Nick Tandy, in which the team led the GTD Pro class with five podium finishes – four second-place results and one third—and a Motul Pole Award for King at Road America, though a winless streak kept them fourth in the final standings.

Alongside its on-track competition, AO Racing continued to expand its character-driven branding throughout 2026. The team featured "Rexy," "Roxy," and "Sketchy" liveries in GTD Pro and "Spike" and "Rockie" in LMP2, while also debuting "Bushi Rex" and "Chìjīn Rex" during international appearances in Suzuka, Japan, and Macau, China.

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