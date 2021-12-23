Tickets Subscribe
Vasser Sullivan reveals Lexus GTD driver line-up for 2022
IMSA News

Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing

By:
, News Editor

Aston Martin has become the latest manufacturer to confirm a presence in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's GT Daytona Pro class for 2022.

Aston Martin joins IMSA GTD Pro field with Heart of Racing

The British marque will be represented in the new GT3-based division by The Heart of Racing, which will run a Vantage GT3 in each of the GTD Pro and GTD categories next year.

Factory Aston driver Ross Gunn will partner Alex Riberas for the full season in the GTD Pro entry, joined by ex-FIA World Endurance Championship ace Maxime Martin for the four Michelin Endurance Cup events, beginning with next month's Rolex 24 at Daytona season opener.

Piloting the GTD Vantage in the Rolex 24 will be Roman de Angelis, Tom Gamble, Darren Turner and team principal Ian James.

For the WeatherTech Sprint Cup events, de Angelis will be partnered by Martin.

Aston becomes the sixth marque to confirm it will have at least one entry in the GTD Pro class that replaces the GTE-based GT Le Mans category for the 2022 season.

Corvette and BMW have committed to two-car works squads, while Porsche (Pfaff Motorsports), Lexus (Vasser-Sullivan Racing) and Lamborghini (TR3 Racing) will all have at least one car on the grid via their customer teams for the Rolex 24.

Heart of Racing made its IMSA debut in 2020, scoring two podium finishes in the pro-am GTD class.

Last year the team's full-time drivers Gunn and de Angelis finished third in the GTD standings with wins at Detroit, Lime Rock and Road Atlanta, also taking WeatherTech Sprint Cup title honours.

