UPDATED: Auer suffers back injury in Rolex 24 practice shunt
Mercedes driver Lucas Auer has suffered a back injury following a violent crash in opening practice for this weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Auer lost control of his #57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 coming out of Turn 1, just moments after setting the fastest time in the GT Daytona class, smashing head-on into the concrete wall near Turn 2 that separates the pit exit from the race track.
The accident triggered a red flag interruption of about 20 minutes, in which time Auer was retrieved from the stricken car. According to observations by photographers, the rollcage was cut open during this process.
Auer was transported to hospital, and was reported to be conscious but complaining of back pain.
AMG Motorsport later hit social media to say: "Update from @Daytona: @LucasAuer1 sustained a fractured lumbar injury after the incident in today‘s #Rolex24 practice session. We wish Luggi a full and rapid recovery!
Significant damage to the Winward Mercedes means a replacement chassis is necessary, but AMG confirmed there is a new tub being sent from the team's base in Texas, and that a replacement driver will be announced "soon".
The AMG-GT3 shared by Auer, Ellis, Russell Ward and Indy Dontje outpaced the SunEnergy1 Racing example of Kenny Habul, Luca Stolz, Axcil Jefferies and Fabian Schiller.
WeatherTech Racing claimed pole in GTD Pro with its Mercedes shared by Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel and Cooper MacNeil, and was fourth in the overall GTD order behind the #32 Team Korthoff Motorsports car.
