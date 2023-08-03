AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program
Canadian-based LMP3 squad AWA will run a pair of Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs in the GTD class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2024 and ’25.
Corvette previously announced that Pratt Miller Motorsport would field two of the new-for-2024 cars in the Pro class next season.
AWA will run its cars in the pro-am division, with the driver line-up to be announced at a later date, and ensures that there will be four Corvettes on the grid.
“We are happy to welcome AWA to the Corvette Racing family,” said Christie Bagne, Corvette Z06 GT3.R program manager. “It was important for us to select a highly competitive and collaborative team to be our first representative in the WeatherTech Championship's GTD class.
“AWA is a fantastic choice. The team has a proven capability of winning races in multiple sports car categories and series. Our goal is to help AWA compete for championships and race wins with the Z06 GT3.R in 2024 and beyond."
AWA has been racing Duqueine chassis in the LMP3 class of IMSA’s premier series, peaking with victory in its blue riband Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in January, which included factory Corvette driver Nicolas Varrone in its driver line-up.
#17 AWA Duqueine D08: Wayne Boyd, Nico Varrone, Thomas Merrill, Anthony Mantella
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
“I am honoured to have the opportunity for AWA to represent Corvette in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship,” said Andrew Wojteczko, AWA team owner and technical director. “I have the utmost respect for the people involved and am looking forward to doing our part to help secure results for the Z06 GT3.R.”
The Corvette GT3 race car, constructed by Pratt Miller Motorsports in New Hudson, Michigan, is based on the production Corvette Z06. The Z06 GT3.R’s aluminum chassis frame and the 5.5-liter, flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine both come from Chevrolet’s Bowling Green Assembly factory in Kentucky.
Corvette Racing has scored 114 wins in IMSA, with 14 manufacturer championships, 15 driver titles and 16 team crowns.
“It's great to welcome AWA into our fold,” added Ben Johnson, Pratt Miller Motorsports' technical director. “We have a deep amount of respect for the team’s level of technical understanding and capabilities.
“In our meetings and discussions, it's clear there is a high level of engineering cooperation and insight that will be valuable to rapidly develop the Z06 GT3.R and our customer support program going forward.”
