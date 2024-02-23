All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IMSA Daytona 24 Hours

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

BMW and Ferrari have been hit with a $25,000 fine and docked manufacturer points after IMSA officials found violations to their respective GTD Pro and GTD machines in the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Neil Verhagen, Sheldon van der Linde

#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Neil Verhagen, Sheldon van der Linde

Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The punishment for the violations related to performance was handed out solely to the manufacturers, with drivers and teams excluded and leaving the final results of last month’s season-opening race unaltered.

Daytona marked the first event under IMSA’s new GTD Balance of Performance (BoP) system, which put it on the manufacturers to declare their own performance levels.

Both manufacturers finished on the podium in the GTD Pro class, led Risi Competizione’s No. 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 scoring the victory. Meanwhile, the No. 1 BMW M4 GT3 for Paul Miller Racing ended up third.

Ferrari also finished second and third in GTD, courtesy of AF Corse and Conquest Racing, respectively.

Beyond the fines, Ferrari has been docked 300 GTD Pro and 250 GTD points in IMSA’s Manufacturers' Championship, along with 15 GTD Pro and nine GTD points in the Endurance Cup standings. BMW was handed a reduction of 350 GTD Pro and 320 GTD points in the IMSA Manufacturers Championship', with 15 GTD Pro and 14 GTD points lost in the Endurance Cup.

Two identical statements from the IMSA Technical Committee and Supervisory Officials “unanimously determined” BMW and Ferrari “demonstrated performance in the Daytona 24 Hour Race exceeded IMSA's expectations as shared in the GT Manufacturers Technical Working Groups.

"The goal was to ensure the Demonstrated Performance of the best example of each Manufacturer’s Car Model would be within a targeted performance window - allowing for competitive equivalency.”

Decisions regarding IMSA’s BoP cannot be appealed or protested.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article CrowdStrike Racing by APR retaining Sowery for endurance rounds

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges”

Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges”

IndyCar

Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges” Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges”

CrowdStrike Racing by APR retaining Sowery for endurance rounds

CrowdStrike Racing by APR retaining Sowery for endurance rounds

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

CrowdStrike Racing by APR retaining Sowery for endurance rounds CrowdStrike Racing by APR retaining Sowery for endurance rounds

HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans

HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans

IndyCar

HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans

Conquest Racing
More from
Conquest Racing
New teams, new cars, new drivers in 2015 Indy Lights field

New teams, new cars, new drivers in 2015 Indy Lights field

Indy NXT

New teams, new cars, new drivers in 2015 Indy Lights field New teams, new cars, new drivers in 2015 Indy Lights field

Saavedra refreshed and ready for Mid-Ohio

Saavedra refreshed and ready for Mid-Ohio

IndyCar

Saavedra refreshed and ready for Mid-Ohio Saavedra refreshed and ready for Mid-Ohio

Saavedra is hoping to win in Toronto

Saavedra is hoping to win in Toronto

IndyCar
Toronto

Saavedra is hoping to win in Toronto Saavedra is hoping to win in Toronto

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

F1 Formula 1

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension? What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Atlanta

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

Prime

Discover prime content
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024 How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA
By Charles Bradley

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia