BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

The punishment for the violations related to performance was handed out solely to the manufacturers, with drivers and teams excluded and leaving the final results of last month’s season-opening race unaltered.

Daytona marked the first event under IMSA’s new GTD Balance of Performance (BoP) system, which put it on the manufacturers to declare their own performance levels.

Both manufacturers finished on the podium in the GTD Pro class, led Risi Competizione’s No. 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 scoring the victory. Meanwhile, the No. 1 BMW M4 GT3 for Paul Miller Racing ended up third.

Ferrari also finished second and third in GTD, courtesy of AF Corse and Conquest Racing, respectively.

Beyond the fines, Ferrari has been docked 300 GTD Pro and 250 GTD points in IMSA’s Manufacturers' Championship, along with 15 GTD Pro and nine GTD points in the Endurance Cup standings. BMW was handed a reduction of 350 GTD Pro and 320 GTD points in the IMSA Manufacturers Championship', with 15 GTD Pro and 14 GTD points lost in the Endurance Cup.

Two identical statements from the IMSA Technical Committee and Supervisory Officials “unanimously determined” BMW and Ferrari “demonstrated performance in the Daytona 24 Hour Race exceeded IMSA's expectations as shared in the GT Manufacturers Technical Working Groups.

"The goal was to ensure the Demonstrated Performance of the best example of each Manufacturer’s Car Model would be within a targeted performance window - allowing for competitive equivalency.”

Decisions regarding IMSA’s BoP cannot be appealed or protested.