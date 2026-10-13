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Bourdais, Moss headline second batch of Sebring's 75 all-time greatest drivers

Fifteen more iconic racers join the 'Class of 75' celebration ahead of the milestone 75th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

Joey Barnes

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 3:48 PM

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Sir Stirling Moss and Bill Lloyd celebrate at Sebring in 1954

Photo by: Sebring International Raceway

Four-time Indy car champion Sébastien Bourdais and British motorsport icon Sir Stirling Moss headline the second group of inductees selected to the "Class of 75," an elite list honoring the most successful drivers in the history of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. The complete roster of 75 drivers is being revealed in five batches of 15 between September and January, leading up to the historic 75th running of the endurance classic on March 20, 2027.

The hall-of-fame style roster was compiled and voted on by a 10-person panel of sports car racing experts to commemorate the landmark anniversary. Sebring International Raceway held its inaugural 12-hour race on March 15, 1952, and the event has run continuously ever since – with only a single cancellation in 1974 due to the global energy crisis.

The selected drivers have been divided into randomly drawn groups of 15. Following the initial reveal on September 15, the second set of 15 drivers named to the "Class of 75" features a diverse mix of international sports car legends:

Michele Alboreto

Always-fast Italian driver Michele Alboreto capped his Sebring career with an overall victory in 2001, driving the No. 1 Audi R8 for Team Joest alongside Rinaldo Capello and Laurent Aiello in a rare caution-free race—a feat achieved only three times in track history (1985, 1994, 2001). In his 1995 debut, Alboreto set the fastest qualifying time in the Team Scandia Ferrari 333SP before finishing fourth. He followed it with a runner-up finish in 1996 and three consecutive runs with Team Joest in an Audi R8 (1999–2001), progressing from third to second before taking the overall crown.

Sébastien Bourdais

Though a native of Le Mans, France, Bourdais makes his home just over 100 miles from Sebring in St. Petersburg, Florida, and has ruled the Central Florida circuit like his own backyard. With three wins, 11 podium finishes, and 985 laps led, Bourdais is exceptionally comfortable at the track. After debuting in 2001, he broke through for a GT3 class win in 2006 driving a Panoz Esperante GTLM for Multimatic. He later secured overall victories in 2015 (Action Express Corvette DP) and 2021 (JDC-Miller Motorsports Mustang Sampling Cadillac alongside fellow Frenchmen Tristan Vautier and Loic Duval).

#5 Mustang Sampling / JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi, DPi: Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval, Sebastien Bourdais

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Rinaldo "Dindo" Capello

Capello holds the second-most overall victories in the history of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. His five overall wins across just nine starts are an extraordinary achievement, especially given that his worst career finish at the track is fourth (one second, two thirds, and three fourths). Capello's Sebring career spanned from a third-place finish with Team Joest in an Audi R8 in 1999 to his final run in an Audi R18 in 2012, where he stood on the top step alongside Tom Kristensen and Allan McNish.

Briggs Cunningham

One of the rare drivers on the "Class of 75" roster who competed in the inaugural 12 Hours of Sebring in 1952, Briggs Cunningham logged 14 starts and secured three class victories (1953, 1962, and 1964). Better known as a legendary car owner, Cunningham’s entries captured three consecutive overall wins from 1953 to 1955. Over his career, he drove and fielded a diverse array of machinery, including Ferrari, Jaguar, Corvette, Maserati, Porsche, and his own Cunningham C4R and C6R.

Hans Herrmann

In 10 starts at Sebring between 1956 and 1970, German driver Hans Herrmann experienced feast or famine. In half of those races, he finished first overall or on the class podium; in the other five, he failed to finish. Making his debut in 1956, he drove a factory Porsche 550 Spyder to a class win and sixth overall. He captured his first overall 12-hour victory in 1960 driving a Porsche RS60 with Olivier Gendebien, winning by nine laps, and took a second overall crown in 1968 with Jo Siffert in a factory Porsche 907. He also earned class wins in 1966 and 1967.

Al Holbert

Always behind the wheel of a Porsche and nearly always running at the front of the field, Al Holbert was a Sebring fixture. His first overall victory came in 1976 in a Porsche Carrera RSR alongside Michael Keyser, winning by two laps. His second overall triumph followed in 1981 in a Porsche 935 with Hurley Haywood and Bruce Leven. Holbert added podiums in 1983, 1985, 1986, and 1987, immortalizing the legendary Lowenbrau livery on his Porsche 962 in the minds of sports car fans worldwide.

Frenchman Nicolas Lapierre made every one of his three Sebring appearances count, winning twice and finishing fourth on the lead lap in his only other outing. His debut in 2011 yielded a victory alongside Loic Duval and Olivier Panis in a Peugeot 908 HDI FAP, and he returned to the top step seven years later in 2018 in a Nissan DPi for Tequila Patron ESM with Pipo Derani and Johannes van Overbeek. His other appearance came in 2016, driving a Nissan to fourth overall.

#22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi, P: Nicolas Lapierre

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

JJ Lehto

Jyrki Juhani Järvilehto -- universally known as JJ Lehto -- boasts one of the most remarkable winning percentages in Sebring history. Across just seven starts, the Finnish driver visited victory lane six times: twice as an overall winner, twice as an overall runner-up, once third overall, and once third in class. His first overall victory came in his 1999 debut in a BMW V12 LMR alongside Tom Kristensen and Jorg Mueller, after also claiming pole position. He secured his second overall win in his final Sebring start in 2005, sharing an Audi R8 with Kristensen and Marco Werner.

Jan Magnussen put together an ironclad streak of 21 consecutive starts at Sebring from 1999 to 2019, visiting victory lane nine times—all behind the wheel of a Corvette. The Danish ace captured five GT class victories: first in 2006 with Oliver Gavin and Olivier Beretta, followed by wins in 2008, 2009, 2015, and 2017 alongside Antonio Garcia, Ron Fellows, Johnny O’Connell, and Mike Rockenfeller. He also added class runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2012, and third-place results in 2005 and 2019.

Sir Stirling Moss

When the world’s top automotive manufacturers arrived at Sebring in 1954, international superstars followed, including British icon Stirling Moss. Moss scored a famous upset victory that year driving an underpowered OSCA entered by Cunningham and shared with Bill Lloyd. Though he made only nine starts at Sebring, his 1954 overall win was complemented by a sixth-place finish in 1955 and a class victory with a second-place overall finish in 1956 aboard a Maserati.

John Paul Jr.

Though initially set on a different path, John Paul Jr. was pushed into racing by his father after high school and quickly proved his championship mettle. In only his second Sebring start in 1982, father and son teamed up to drive their family-owned Porsche 935 to an overall victory after leading the final 100 laps. Paul Jr. followed up by setting the fastest qualifying time in 1983, later finishing second overall in 1993 with Gianpiero Moretti and Derek Bell in a Nissan GTP-ZXT, along with three additional top-five finishes before closing his career in 2000.

Brian Redman

Brian Redman's 1975 victory marked a major milestone: BMW's first U.S. victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring, which also served as Redman's first overall win in the Florida endurance classic, shared with Allan Moffat, Sam Posey, and Hans Stuck. He followed it up with a second Sebring overall win in 1976 aboard a Porsche 935 with Charles Mendez and Bob Garretson. Redman's illustrious record also includes overall podiums in 1979 (Porsche 935) and 1987 (Porsche 962), as well as a third-place class finish in 1991 in a Mazda RX-7 with a four-rotor engine.

Jo "Seppi" Siffert

Swiss star Jo Siffert's six starts at Sebring were highlighted by an overall victory in 1968 alongside Hans Herrmann in a factory Porsche 907. A factory effort the previous year yielded a second in class and fourth overall, also with Herrmann. Siffert starred in the iconic Gulf Porsches before his career was tragically cut short, collecting a third-place finish in 1966, a class runner-up finish in 1970, and a class third in his final Sebring appearance in 1971.

#54 Porsche 907LH: Vic Elford, Jochen Neerpasch, Jo Siffert, Rolf Stommelen, Hans Herrmann

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Wayne Taylor

Modern fans know Wayne Taylor as a powerhouse team owner, but he spent years as an elite championship driver, making 11 starts at Sebring. His pinnacle driver success came in 1996 with Doyle Racing, taking overall victory in a Riley & Scott Oldsmobile Mk III alongside Eric Van de Poele and Jim Pace. The South African native also took class runner-up finishes in 1994 and 1998, and sixth overall in 1999 and 2000. As a team owner, Wayne Taylor Racing has added two overall Sebring victories to his resume in 2017 and 2024.

Bob Wollek

A world-class racing driver who also competed at an elite level in skiing as a younger member of the French National Ski Team, Bob Wollek was a formidable presence at Sebring. Though he captured only one overall victory -- dominating the field by four laps in 1985 aboard the Swap Shop Porsche 962 with A.J. Foyt -- Wollek was perpetually a threat. He secured class second in 1998, and third overall in 1984 (with Foyt) and 1991. Tragically, Wollek lost his life on the eve of the 2001 race when he was struck by a van while riding a bicycle near the track.

Looking Ahead

The reveal of this second group of 15 legends continues the countdown to the historic 75th-anniversary milestone. The third installment of 15 drivers will be announced on November 10, 2026, followed by the fourth group on December 15, and the final 15 on January 12, 2027, completing the full "Class of 75" roster.

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