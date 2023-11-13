Bourdais, van der Zande return to CGR as 2024 Cadillac lineups take shape

The duo will reprise their roles behind the wheel of the #01 Cadillac V-Series.R for a nine-race campaign next season that also features five endurance rounds.

Joining Bourdais and van der Zande for select endurance races, including the Rolex 24 At Daytona in late January, is six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon.

The trio finished third in the 2023 edition of the season-opening Rolex 24 and closed out the year with a runner-up result at Petit Le Mans. Combined, the three drivers have eight overall or class Rolex 24 victories. They also teamed up for a fourth-place overall finish in the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

“Rolex 24 in 2023 for Cadillac Racing was an incredible event,” said Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM sports car racing program manager.

“It proved the reliability of our vehicles and how strong they could be. Since then, we’ve been figuring out how to take that solid package and get the most possible performance out of it. We are excited come back to Daytona in January 2024 and see how much of a leap we’ve made over a year in improving the vehicle.”

Bourdais and van der Zande found victory at Laguna Seca, their fourth over the past two seasons. Bourdais has nine victories in IMSA, while van der Zande has amassed 19, including nine with Cadillac Racing.

“We are happy that Sebastien, Renger and Scott will again be in the 01 next year and that we can build on our learnings together,” said Mike O’Gara, director of operations for Chip Ganassi Racing which fields the #01 Cadillac V-Series.R in IMSA and the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“We have proven that the car has reliability, as both of our Cadillacs finished every lap of the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona. We led a lot of laps in many races last year, but not always the ones that counted. We are using the off-season to regroup and hit the reset button, so we can attack 2024 together.”

The confirmation of CGR’s lineup is the latest in a stout roster for Cadillac Racing.

The driver pairings for the GTP championship-winning #31 Cadillac V-Series.R for Action Express Racing was previously revealed, with Pipo Derani and Jack Aitken as its full-season drivers and bolstered by 2022 IMSA DPi champion Tom Blomqvist joining for endurance rounds.

Blomqvist drove to the Rolex 24 overall victory in 2023 and ’22. Derani, the 2023 and 2021 IMSA prototype champion, teamed with Aitken and Alexander Sims to win at Sebring International Raceway en route to securing IMSA’s GTP and Endurance Cup titles for both driver and team.

Cadillac swept top honors for the 2023 IMSA season, earning its fourth Manufacturer Championship and fifth endurance title in the prototype classification since 2017.

“We are expecting the 2024 Rolex 24 to be the most competitive 24-hour race ever run in Daytona,” said Gary Nelson, team manager for Action Express Racing which fields the car.

“After a steep learning curve in 2023, all teams now have a year under their belts with the hybrid GTP class. We know everybody is working hard to find small gains. We celebrated our 2023 championship for about one day, then it was back to work for Action Express.

“When they wave the checkered flag after 24 hours of racing in Daytona, we will get our report card. We believe the ‘homework’ we are doing during this off-season will get us a great chance to end up at the head of the class.”