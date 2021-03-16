Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Breaking news

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth

By:

The drivers in Cadillac’s armada go into Saturday’s Twelve Hours of Sebring knowing the DPi-V.R has the pace and reliability to win, yet has lost the last two IMSA enduros.

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth

Last year, this iconic race became the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s season finale, and it was captured by Mazda after Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.R was involved in a collision with one of the Mazdas and later, the Action Express Racing Cadillac was damaged – and subsequently given a drive-through penalty – after Pipo Derani struck the Penske Acura of Juan Pablo Montoya.

Then at January’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, WTR did win – but of course now runs one of the Acura ARX-05s, while Cadillac had to settle for runner-up position from AXR’s part-time entry, the Ally-sponsored machine of Jimmie Johnson, Simon Pagenaud, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller. The Cadillac that looked most likely to prevail was the new Chip Ganassi Racing entry driven by Kevin Magnussen, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon, but it suffered two punctures in the closing stages, the second one cruelly late on, as van der Zande drew a bead on the WTR Acura.

There are, then, scores to settle at Sebring for Cadillac drivers come Saturday. Derani, in particular, is renowned as a track specialist, having won the Twelve Hours in ESM Racing’s Ligier-Honda (2016) and Onroak-Nissan (2017), and then in AXR’s Whelen Engineering Cadillac in 2019. Last year, he also took pole and won the 2hr40min race at Sebring that IMSA slotted into a COVID-afflicted schedule to help substitute for other events that were canned.

#31: Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R: Chase Elliott, Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani, Mike Conway

#31: Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R: Chase Elliott, Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani, Mike Conway

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Derani, who will race with fulltime teammate Felipe Nasr and AXR’s regular endurance ace Mike Conway, said: “We are looking forward to going back. It’s such an important race on our calendar and a very prestigious race worldwide.

“I’ll definitely be looking for my fourth win. Hopefully, I’ll be able to achieve that this weekend. I’m sure we’ll have a car that will fight for that win.

“It’s going to be a pleasure to share the car with Mike, who was with us at Daytona, and Felipe. Felipe and I are in our third year together. At Daytona, we had a tough race, but we were competitive from the beginning to the end. So, we’re definitely looking forward to Sebring. Hopefully, we can return to the top step of the podium.”

Added Nasr, “We tested with the other teams a couple of weeks ago and it was good to measure our pace.

“The track is very technical with high-speed, low- and medium-speed turns. The track surface changes with the time of day and that is one of the things that makes it so special.”

Van der Zande agrees the race is special, and having twice finished second overall, and twice finished third in the old Prototype Challenge class, feels the time is right to anchor a win for the Ganassi team.

“We tested at Sebring and were able to try all kinds of different things with the car,” said the 35-year-old Dutchman. “The car is new to the team, so they are still getting familiar with it.

“Sebring is an iconic track and there is always something crazy happening during the race. We start in the morning and it is hot, the track changes all day, especially when the sun goes down and it gets cooler.

“I have won Petit Le Mans, Daytona, and Watkins Glen I am ready to win at Sebring. Looking at Daytona the Acura was strong, but there are more Cadillacs in the field. The Cadillac has always driven really well over the bumps at Sebring.

“The BoP [Balance of Performance] at Daytona was quite impressive – things seemed pretty even. We will see what happens this weekend.”

JDC-Miller Motorsports was another Cadillac team that showed impressive, race-leading pace for much of the Rolex 24 Hours, and its all-French line-up of fulltimers Loic Duval and Tristan Vautier, and one of racing’s finest all-’rounders Sebastien Bourdais is optimistic for Saturday’s 69th running of the IMSA classic.

#5 JDC/Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R: Tristan Vautier, Sebastien Bourdais, Loic Duval

#5 JDC/Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R: Tristan Vautier, Sebastien Bourdais, Loic Duval

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Said Vautier, “In November we were in the fight for the win and then we got hit in the back by a GT car and that took us out of contention. We weren’t able to test, but if we unload with the car close to where it was in November and we execute, we should be able to battle for the win again.

“The cars at Daytona were very strong and close. It will come down to who does the small details right and avoids trouble.

“There is a lot going on on the track with LMP2 cars, so that will make it tricky. Plus, Sebring is more narrow than Daytona so it will be difficult to get past those cars. We will have to be around for the last two hours where we can push for the win.”

Kobayashi, who will again join Johnson and Pagenaud in AXR’s extra entry for the Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, said: “I will be driving the Cadillac DPi-V.R for the first time at Sebring this week. I’ve raced at Sebring once before in the WEC series and we finished second in the Toyota in 2019.

“I like the track. It is very challenging for the driver. I talked to Jimmie and Simon after the test and they said that the Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R handled the bumps really well. I am looking forward to driving the car there this weekend in what I think will be a very competitive race.”

#48 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi: Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi, Simon Pagenaud, Mike Rockenfeller

#48 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi: Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi, Simon Pagenaud, Mike Rockenfeller

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

shares
comments
Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win

Previous article

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing , Action Express Racing , JDC/Miller Motorsports
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Supercars

Triple Eight says van Gisbergen will drive at Sandown

26min
2
Formula 1

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

7h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

4
Formula 1

Mercedes will bounce back despite no "mileage miracle" - Vettel

16h
5
Automotive

Valvoline - 110 years of competition

Latest news
Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth
IMSA

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth

2h
Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win
IMSA

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win

9h
Hardwick to sit out Sebring as he continues recuperation
IMSA

Hardwick to sit out Sebring as he continues recuperation

11h
Rolex 24 winners seek ideal “trade-off” over Sebring bumps
IMSA

Rolex 24 winners seek ideal “trade-off” over Sebring bumps

Mar 16, 2021
Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring
IMSA

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring

Mar 15, 2021
Latest videos
24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute 01:21
IMSA
Feb 1, 2021

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’ 00:36
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win

Hardwick to sit out Sebring as he continues recuperation Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Hardwick to sit out Sebring as he continues recuperation

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test
IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test

Power was turned down by Ganassi
IndyCar / Breaking news

Power was turned down by Ganassi

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020
Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course Prime

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

The GTE ruleset has served sportscar racing in both Europe and the United States well over the past decade. But now there are clear signs that the end of its life is in sight as manufacturer support continues to fade.

WEC
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

F1 cars will be just as quick as last year, says Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 cars will be just as quick as last year, says Pirelli

No paddock access for Supercars fans at Sandown
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

No paddock access for Supercars fans at Sandown

Two NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs suspended for lug nut issues
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Two NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs suspended for lug nut issues

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

Quartararo “scared” of Yamaha’s overtaking potential in Qatar
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo “scared” of Yamaha’s overtaking potential in Qatar

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth

2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

2021 pre-season 'the best since Red Bull exists' - Marko

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Latest news

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Van der Zande seeks first Sebring win, Derani his fourth

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy hopes to “bring magic”, earn Corvette its 12th 12hr win

Hardwick to sit out Sebring as he continues recuperation
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Hardwick to sit out Sebring as he continues recuperation

Rolex 24 winners seek ideal “trade-off” over Sebring bumps
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24 winners seek ideal “trade-off” over Sebring bumps

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.