Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Calderon joins GEAR Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona

shares
comments
Calderon joins GEAR Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona
By:
Dec 10, 2019, 3:16 AM

Tatiana Calderon will make her IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut in January's Rolex 24 at Daytona as part of the all-female GEAR Racing team.

The 26-year-old Colombian, who raced in Formula 2 this season, will partner Katherine Legge, Christina Nielsen and Ana Beatriz in the team's Grasser Racing Team-run #19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo for the Florida endurance classic. 

Legge and Nielsen had previously been announced as GEAR's full-time drivers for 2020, while Beatriz joins the pair for Daytona, the Sebring 12 Hours and Petit Le Mans.

“I’m very excited to join GEAR Racing and this driver line-up!" commented Calderon. "The Rolex 24 is one of the most exciting and challenging races in the world. I’m looking forward to being part of it.

"Coming back to America where I started my international career [in Star Mazda, now Indy Pro 2000, in 2010-11] is quite special. I can’t wait to drive on the famous Daytona banking for the first time!"

Calderon made her first foray into sportscar racing earlier this year when she joined the Porsche Supercup grid in Mexico City.

She admitted to Motorsport.com following the final round of the F2 season in Abu Dhabi that a return to the F1-supporting championship was unlikely, and that she intended to explore opportunities to compete in American racing.

The Alfa Romeo F1 test driver will get her first experience of the Lamborghini during the Roar Before The 24 test at Daytona on January 3-5.

Former IndyCar racer Beatriz contested six races for the Heinricher Racing squad alongside Legge and Nielsen last season, with a best finish of fourth at Watkins Glen.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back at IMSA for 2020 with such a great team!" said the Brazilian. "In 2019, I had the opportunity to race with Katherine and Christina which was an incredible experience.

"I am honored to be part of GEAR Racing and I’m confident we will achieve great results. I can’t wait to drive the No. 19 GRT-prepared Lamborghini at the Roar [test] with the girls!"

#57 Heinricher Racing w/Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3, GTD: Katherine Legge, Bia Figueiredo

#57 Heinricher Racing w/Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3, GTD: Katherine Legge, Bia Figueiredo

Photo by: Peter Burke / Motorsport Images

Next article
Parente, Goikhberg join Heinricher Racing for 2020

Previous article

Parente, Goikhberg join Heinricher Racing for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Tatiana Calderon , Ana Beatriz
Teams Grasser Racing
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

3 Feb - 4 Feb

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule

2
Formula 1

Bottas wins Paul Ricard-based rally

3
Formula 1

Autosport Awards: Albon crowned Rookie of the Year

4
WEC

Toyota operating on "risky schedule" with hypercar

5
IndyCar

IndyCar reveals start times for all 17 races in 2020

Latest videos

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Latest news

Calderon joins GEAR Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA

Calderon joins GEAR Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Parente, Goikhberg join Heinricher Racing for 2020
IMSA

Parente, Goikhberg join Heinricher Racing for 2020

Conway rejoins Action Express Racing for Rolex 24
IMSA

Conway rejoins Action Express Racing for Rolex 24

Starworks back in prototypes for 2020 IMSA season
IMSA

Starworks back in prototypes for 2020 IMSA season

Makowiecki replaces Pilet in Porsche's IMSA line-up
IMSA

Makowiecki replaces Pilet in Porsche's IMSA line-up

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.