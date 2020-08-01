IMSA Road America: Cameron leads Acura 1-2 in second practice
In the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s second practice session at Road America, Dane Cameron emerged 0.165sec faster than his Acura Team Penske teammate Ricky Taylor, and more than half a second clear of the next fastest car.
Cameron’s ARX-05 lapped the course in 1min49.280sec, Taylor in 1min49.445sec, and Tristan Nunez in the faster of the two Mazda RT24-Ps was a further 0.44sec down.
The Sebring-winning Cadillac DPi-V.R of Action Express Racing was fourth in the hands of Pipo Derani, fractionally faster than Harry Tincknell in the second Mazda of Harry Tincknell, while Renger van der Zande put Wayne Taylor Racing into sixth, ahead of Joao Barbosa and Tristan Vautier in their JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillacs.
Simon Trummer led the LMP2 class for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, almost 0.6sec clear of Ben Hanley in the DragonSpeed entry, with James French third, a further 1.3sec adrift.
GT Le Mans saw another Sebring winner, Oliver Gavin, emerge top for Corvette Racing, his C8.R lapping a quarter-second faster than Fred Makowiecki’s best effort in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR, and 0.3 ahead of Jordan Taylor in the second mid-engined ’Vette.
Laurens Vanthoor’s Porsche was fourth, comfortably ahead of the two BMW M8s.
In GT Daytona, Robby Foley had a fast ‘off’ on the run to Turn 5, debris having cut a brake line, according to Michelin's Tony Di Zinno. The resulting impact with the wall not only caused damage to yesterday’s pacesetter but also brought out the red flag.
The Turner Motorsports machine’s time, however, was enough to keep it in third for the duration of the session, behind the Lexus RC Fs. The AIM Vasser Sullivan cars have suffered a 9hp drop since their wins at Daytona and Sebring but local star Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo remained well ahead of the opposition.
Mario Farnbacher’s Meyer Shank Racing-run Acura NSX was fourth ahead of Scuderia Corsa’s Toni Vilander, and Andy Lally in the sole Lamborghini Huracan in the field, that of Magnus Racing. Pat Long’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R was seventh ahead of Roman De Angelis in the Heart of Race Aston Martin Vantage.
Qualifying begins at 1.50pm local (Central) time/2.50pm ET.
|Cla
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'49.280
|133.353
|2
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'49.445
|0.165
|133.152
|3
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'49.885
|0.440
|132.619
|4
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'50.239
|0.354
|132.193
|5
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|1'50.283
|0.044
|132.140
|6
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'50.644
|0.361
|131.709
|7
| Joao Barbosa
Sébastien Bourdais
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'50.900
|0.256
|131.405
|8
| Chris Miller
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'51.606
|0.706
|130.574
|9
| Simon Trummer
Patrick Kelly
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'52.618
|1.012
|129.400
|10
| Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'53.199
|0.581
|128.736
|11
| Cameron Cassels
James French
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'54.530
|1.331
|127.240
|12
| Dwight Merriman
Kyle Tilley
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'55.249
|0.719
|126.446
|13
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|2'00.987
|5.738
|120.449
|14
| Nick Tandy
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|2'01.227
|0.240
|120.211
|15
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|2'01.305
|0.078
|120.134
|16
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|2'01.343
|0.038
|120.096
|17
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|2'01.629
|0.286
|119.814
|18
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|2'01.979
|0.350
|119.470
|19
| Jack Hawksworth
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'05.691
|3.712
|115.941
|20
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'06.138
|0.447
|115.531
|21
| Robby Foley
Bill Auberlen
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|2'06.907
|0.769
|114.831
|22
| Mario Farnbacher
Matt McMurry
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'07.446
|0.539
|114.345
|23
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2'07.460
|0.014
|114.332
|24
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'07.516
|0.056
|114.282
|25
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'07.707
|0.191
|114.111
|26
| Roman De Angelis
Ian James
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|2'07.733
|0.026
|114.088
|27
| Corey Fergus
Paul Holton
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|2'07.825
|0.092
|114.006
|28
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'07.883
|0.058
|113.954
|29
| Till Bechtolsheimer
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'07.916
|0.033
|113.925
|30
| Alvaro Parente
Mikhail Goikhberg
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'08.386
|0.470
|113.508
|31
| Rob Ferriol
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'08.400
|0.014
|113.495
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Road America
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez