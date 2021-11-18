Tickets Subscribe
IMSA News

Castroneves to race for MSR in IMSA endurance rounds in 2022

By:

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be the ‘third man’ in Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura for IMSA’s four enduro rounds next season.

Castroneves to race for MSR in IMSA endurance rounds in 2022

Castroneves, who won the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in his third season racing the then-Penske-run Acura ARX-05, joined the Wayne Taylor Racing team for this year’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and was part of the winning line-up in the #10 Acura.

However, following his arrival as part of Meyer Shank Racing for the Indy 500 – which again he won – and his part-time IndyCar season with the Jim Meyer/Mike Shank-owned team, Castroneves has been signed as a full-time MSR driver in the open-wheel series, and also replaced Olivier Pla for last week’s Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Today it was confirmed that the 46-year-old Brazilian will join the squad’s recent new full-time IMSA signings Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist to race the #60 MSR Acura.

Castroneves thus replaces Juan Pablo Montoya as MSR’s “enduro extra”, and will compete in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring, the Six Hours of Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans. 

“I’m super excited to be a part of Meyer Shank Racing’s IMSA team next year,” said Castroneves. “I really love IMSA racing, so I am very lucky to be able to do both IMSA and IndyCar next year. I’m looking forward to starting off with Daytona in just two months time now, and it gives me a little extra confidence going into it as the reigning champion.” 

A team statement said that MSR “will announce the final member of the Rolex 24 lineup in the near future.” The logical choice would be MSR’s newest arrival, another IndyCar and IMSA ace, Simon Pagenaud, who this year raced the enduros in AXR’s extra Cadillac, partnering Jimmie Johnson and Kamui Kobayashi.

