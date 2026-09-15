Christian Rasmussen reunites with Era Motorsport for IMSA’s Indianapolis sprint round

Fresh off his second full-time IndyCar Series campaign with ECR, Christian Rasmussen is reuniting with Era Motorsport for this weekend’s Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 26-year-old Dane will co-drive the #18 Oreca 07 Gibson in the LMP2 class alongside the previously confirmed Nick Boulle.

Rasmussen brings familiar winning pedigree back to the squad, having anchored Era’s LMP2 class victory at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona. A team regular for two seasons, his most recent prototype outing came during January's Rolex 24 with AO Racing.

“I’m excited to be back with my friends at Era,” Rasmussen said. “I have a lot of great memories with this team, especially winning the Rolex 24 together. I’m also really looking forward to working with Nick. I think we have a strong lineup, and I’m confident we’ll be able to fight right at the front.”

For Boulle, the race marks a return to high-downforce prototype machinery following a hiatus from LMP2 competition.

“I have been out of an LMP2 car and competition for a year, so it may take me a bit to warm up, but I’m super excited by the challenge,” Boulle said. “Kyle Tilley puts together a great car and the team has clearly executed well in the past, so this was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. Coming together for Indianapolis Motor Speedway could not have worked out better.”

The Rasmussen-Boulle pairing is an event-exclusive lineup for the two-hour, 40-minute sprint race at the Brickyard.

Era Motorsport's regular Michelin Endurance Cup trio – Ferdinand Habsburg, Jacob Abel, and Naveen Rao – will return to the #18 entry for the IMSA season finale at the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta next month.