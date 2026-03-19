Colin Braun “sharper than ever” going into this weekend's 12 Hours of Sebring

If there was an example of ‘wheelman’ in the dictionary, it would be Colin Braun.

Since the conclusion of the Rolex 24 At Daytona nearly two months ago, the 37-year-old Texan has kept a blisteringly busy schedule.

It was headlined with a step back into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the first time since 2011, with Braun piloting Kaulig Racing’s #25 RAM 1500 on the streets of St. Petersburg as part of the ‘Free Agent’ program.

Despite rain cancelling practice and qualifying, further limiting his reacclimatization, he finished ninth after starting 16th on the 1.8-mile temporary street circuit. And in addition to his regular commitments with Acura Meyer Shank Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which included a test at Sebring International Raceway, he also tested with Kellymoss as he bolsters his 2026 schedule with SRO’s World Challenge America.

With so much significant time behind the wheel of several different machines, Braun feels as locked in as ever coming into this weekend’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“I definitely feel sharper than ever when it comes to having been in race cars,” Braun told Motorsport.com.

“I've been fortunate enough since Daytona to do two tests in the SRO car. We've done a test in Sebring in the Acura GTP car, and then I've done the St. Pete truck race with Kaulig and Ram.

“Yeah, I've definitely been in my fair share of cars, staying sharp, which is super helpful given the schedule in IMSA and the long break between Daytona and Sebring. Just trying to stay sharp, stay in cars, stay what I call ‘race fit’ is super critical coming into such a tough, grueling race like Sebring. A lot of confidence, a lot of momentum heading into the weekend, for sure.”

Colin Braun, Meyer Shank Racing Acura #60 Photo by: Jake Galstad / Acura via HRC

While the focus is primarily on his efforts in IMSA with the #60 Acura ARX-06, co-driving with fellow full-timer Tom Blomqvist, and then six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon for the endurance rounds, Braun wants another crack in the Truck Series.

“I'd certainly like to jump back in there and do a few more,” Braun said. “I think they're trying to figure out how they're going to fill out the rest of the races in that free agent truck.

“My day job in the Acura GTP car is my big focus and priority for the year, so just trying to work through scheduling and what it can look like. But man, I'd love to do another one.”

Before arriving at Sebring

#60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Scott Dixon, AJ Allmendinger Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

Braun and company come into the 3.74-mile, 17-turn airfield circuit looking to rebound from a rough result in Daytona, where the #60 machine was forced to pit late for a splash of fuel, relinquishing a potential podium to end up ninth at the checkered flag.

“We had a lot of good moments in Daytona and certainly, I think, executed our weekend at a very, very high level,” Braun said. “Unfortunately, it didn't work out in the end. We didn't get the finish we deserved, but as a team and as drivers we all felt like we executed our event well. So, I think that gives us some good confidence going into Sebring.

“We had a good test a handful of weeks ago. The Sebring track is one that is suited pretty well to our Acura. It's a tough, grueling race, and it's one where the track conditions change so much throughout the day. It seems like Sebring's one of these places, more than almost any other track we go to, that has just a huge swing of balance; the racetrack itself, the grip level, the balance that has an impact on all the cars, it just massively changes.”

Braun comes into this weekend having captured three class wins (2013, 2015, 2021) in the once-around-the-clock endurance race, but never an overall victory. With overall wins at Daytona, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta, getting it done on Saturday would complete a historic set of the endurance crown jewel rounds.

#60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Scott Dixon, AJ Allmendinger Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

“It would definitely be huge,” he said. “Personally, to kind of check off all the big enduro races in IMSA would be pretty special in the top class level.

“It's a race that's such a big, important race. One that, because it is such a grueling and tough race, I think makes it mean more to everyone. You know you've really done something and accomplished something if you can win a race like this.”

It’s also been since last year’s Six Hours at The Glen in June the team last tasted victory, so there’s a hunger to return to Victory Lane.

“Given the momentum of our team, I don't want to say due for a good result, but Watkins Glen last year was our last win on the #60 side,” Braun said. “We're definitely a motivated bunch. We don't like to go too many races without getting on the top step of the podium.

“We're pretty motivated with it all. And given where Daytona shook out, obviously it's a little early to start talking about points too much, but we're focused on trying to win races right now, for sure.”