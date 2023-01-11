Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24

Mike Conway will join Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat in the #14 Lexus RC F in this month’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24

Conway, a two-time FIA World Endurance Championship title-winner, has been driving for Toyota Gazoo Racing in the WEC since 2015, and has racked up one win, four runner-up finishes and a third in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In IMSA endurance races, he has scored three-runner-up finishes at Petit Le Mans, three third places at the 12 Hours of Sebring, and a runner-up finish in the 2018 Rolex 24.

Conway scored four IndyCar wins in his career, with Andretti Autosport, Dale Coyne Racing and Ed Carpenter Racing.

Hawksworth and Barnicoat took fourth in Daytona last year and went on to finish second in the IMSA GTD Pro championship last year on the strength of two wins and six podium finishes.

The 2023 season will mark the fifth year Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have partnered together, and during that time the Lexus RC F GT3 has earned 10 wins and 28 podiums.

Vasser Sullivan will also run a Lexus RC F GT3 entry in the GTD class at the Rolex 24 at Daytona with full timers Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo, along with Kyle Kirkwood and Parker Thompson.

Conway said: “I’m excited to be racing in the #14 Lexus RC F GT3 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona with Vasser Sullivan. It’s my first time racing in a GT car so there is a lot to learn, but the whole Vasser Sullivan team and my teammates, Jack and Ben, have been really helping to get me up to speed.”

Jeff Bal of Lexus stated: “We’re extremely fortunate to have Mike join our lineup for this year’s Rolex 24. We’re grateful our colleagues at Gazoo Racing have afforded us the opportunity for Mike to jump in and we’ll undoubtedly leverage this opportunity to not only put the Lexus up front when the checkers fly on Sunday, but also use the time together to further advance our efforts committed to building ever-better cars for Lexus. 

“When you combine Mike’s talent with the experience and success both Jack and Ben have in the Lexus RC F GT3, we feel this year’s lineup will be a force to be reckoned with in the GTD Pro class.  We are excited to have Mike join Vasser Sullivan and the Lexus family and looking forward to watching this lineup do great things at Daytona later this month.”

Team principals Jimmy Vasser and James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan added: “We’ve enjoyed some good IndyCar podium battles with Mike [Conway] in years past, so we’re glad to have him racing for us, and not against us! Mike is no stranger to the Rolex 24 and it’s a privilege to have his first race in a GT3 car be with us.”

