Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt Next / Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner are content with progress made with their C8.R over the course of the Roar Before the 24, but they’re less certain of their ultimate pace for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

Garcia’s flying lap was compromised by traffic – but may have benefited from the tow – on the faster parts of the track. The result is fourth in the GTD Pro class – 1.3sec off the pacesetting WeatherTech Racing Mercedes – and 12th in GTD overall, and 2sec off the GTD pole by the Winward Racing Mercedes.

Corvette Racing, seeking its sixth win in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, ran 146 laps and 520 miles across the three day test and aside from a steering issue on Friday, ran trouble free.

Garcia described his qualifying run as “a little bit messy,” explaining: “I didn’t know which cars had Pro drivers and which had Bronze drivers. I got caught out a few times but that’s just the way it is. Whatever I lost behind in traffic is what I gained on the draft so it was a trade-off.

“The track changed a little bit with the rain yesterday but it was pretty much the same in the end. The wind was pretty strong so the car felt a little slower. We will see what we can find in the data to try and be a little quicker next week.” 

His full-time teammate Jordan Taylor admitted: “From a pace perspective, it’s hard to tell where we’re going to stack up next week. We’re focusing on what we can control.”

However, the 2020 and ’21 GTLM champion [with Garcia in the C8.R] said that circumstances were a lot better for the Corvette team than in ’22, when the car had just been modified from GTLM to GTD [GT3] standard, according to the new IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship structure.

“Last year, we were guessing on what was going to work and what wasn’t going to work,” recalls Taylor. “I feel like we are so far ahead of where we were last year… Now we’re fine-tuning the car and making small changes here and there to make all three drivers happy.

“It’s nice to have three guys who agree on what the car should feel like. We’re all heading in the same direction from a setup point of view. This weekend was about doing the little things – not just the driver side but also on the crew side and engineering side with things like pitstop practice and driver change practice. We’re very much prepared for next week.”

Tommy Milner, who this year becomes an endurance-only racer for the team, while simultaneously developing the Corvette C8.R Z/06 GT3 variant, said: “From a driver’s perspective, we need to be diligent with our preparation. The car was really good in both the wet and dry conditions. We made some progress there and we’ll come up with a plan to get more speed out of it if we can.

“Having had a full year on this car and tire combination, the crew has the car already in a better place than last year. We have the knowledge and experience from last year, which is helpful. The goal obviously is to win this race, so we’ll take whatever we can from last year’s race and last year’s season to apply it to this year’s Rolex 24.”

shares
comments
Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt
Previous article

Tandy didn’t do “too much damage” in Porsche Rolex 24 qualifying shunt
Next article

Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership

Andretti targets Le Mans and WEC with new WTR partnership
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist

Wright on defending Rolex 24 honors, expansion to two cars Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Wright on defending Rolex 24 honors, expansion to two cars

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Jordan Taylor More from
Jordan Taylor
Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances
IMSA

Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances

Corvette Racing aims for third straight VIR win VIR
IMSA

Corvette Racing aims for third straight VIR win

Corvette aces race Le Mans to win, despite WEC points on offer 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Corvette aces race Le Mans to win, despite WEC points on offer

Corvette Racing More from
Corvette Racing
Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe
WEC

Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC
WEC

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC

Corvette: WEC entry will also benefit Cadillac LMDh effort
WEC

Corvette: WEC entry will also benefit Cadillac LMDh effort

Latest news

"Flat out" Mexico FE race made overtaking difficult - Vandoorne
Formula E Formula E

"Flat out" Mexico FE race made overtaking difficult - Vandoorne

The Formula E safety car's effect on the Mexico City E-Prix meant that overtaking was "not possible anymore" in the last few laps, reckoned Stoffel Vandoorne.

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist
IndyCar IndyCar

Arrow McLaren reveals new IndyCar entry for Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist’s third year at the Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet team will be spent at the wheel of the #6, bearing a “family” resemblance to the colors of teammate Alexander Rossi.

Haas announces 2023 livery reveal date to complete F1 launch schedule
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas announces 2023 livery reveal date to complete F1 launch schedule

Haas will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car livery for its VF-23 on 31 January, as the US team completes the launch season schedule.

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow
WRC WRC

WRC: No plans to alter Monte Carlo Rally route after lack of snow

The World Rally Championship has no plans to make changes to the Rally Monte Carlo route in the near future despite an absence of snow and ice last weekend.  

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.