Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller locks in two-car GTD Pro lineup for 2027 IMSA campaign

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports has officially confirmed its return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2027, fielding a pair of Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD Pro) entries with an unchanged driver roster.

The team will maintain its core pairings for a fourth consecutive season. Tommy Milner and Nicky Catsburg will remain behind the wheel of the #4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, while long-time teammates Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims will continue co-driving the #3 Corvette.

“We are proud of all the accomplishments our teams have achieved since the start of Corvette Racing,” said Ben Bode, Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports team manager. “That history is built on a combination of great people and great Corvettes. To be able to continue that with the same core group of full-season drivers gives us a lot of excitement and obviously confidence for 2027. Winning GTD Pro championships each year is always at the top of our list of goals. With the returning team we have next year and the strength of the Corvette, there’s no reason we can’t achieve that again.”

The continuation preserves deep veteran experience within the program. The 2027 campaign will mark Garcia’s 19th year with the operation and Milner’s 17th, having joined as factory drivers in 2009 and 2011, respectively. Sims returned for his second stint with Corvette in 2024 following an IMSA GTP title in 2023, while Catsburg expanded his long-standing endurance relationship into a full-time IMSA seat after capturing FIA WEC and Le Mans class titles in 2023.

The announcement follows Chevrolet securing its second consecutive GTD PRO manufacturer championship at the season-closing Motul Petit Le Mans – marking the brand's 16th GT class manufacturer title since 1999 and its sixth IMSA GT title since 2014.

Despite securing the manufacturer crown, the 2026 title fight presented its share of heartbreak. The #4 entry entered the season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta as a prime championship contender before late-race contact relegated Milner and Catsburg to third in the final standings.

“There certainly are positives,” Milner said. “We got first place in the manufacturer championship, which is great for the program. It’s great to have both cars all year long be very competitive all throughout the season. The #3 car was unlucky at times. But obviously it was great for them to get the win at Detroit. So that’s what you need to have… both cars being fast all year long and we had that. So that was great.

“I said a few weeks ago that we just wanted to have a chance to win a championship when we got here. There were three cars that had a good shot at it and today was not our day.

“Ultimately a championship is your full body of work for the whole season. It’s not just one race that loses you a championship. I’m super happy with all of our guys and the whole team from top to bottom. I’m excited for how strong we were all year long. We’ll tidy up little things on our end to be as good as we can be to be a bit better. And hopefully that's enough to compete again for a championship.”