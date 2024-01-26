Daytona 24h: Pole-winning Cadillac beats BMW in final IMSA practice
Cadillac’s Jack Aitken set the pace in the final practice session ahead of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.
Action Express Racing’s ex-F1 racer lapped Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile road course in 1m35.982s in his Cadillac V-Series.R in warm track conditions for a one-hour session.
Sebastien Bourdais set the early pace in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Caddy at 1m36.611s, but Connor De Phillippi beat that mark in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 with 1m36.222s.
Pipo Derani then topped the session at 1m36.131s, going 0.091s clear, before team-mate Aitken beat that by dipping under the 1m36s barrier on 1m35.983s.
“We’ve been pretty happy with the car since we set it down at the Roar to be honest,” Aitken told IMSA Radio. “It’s not doing anything unexpected, which is not like last year.”
De Phillippi and Bourdais were second and third respectively, ahead of Richard Westbrook, whose JDC-Miller entry was fastest of the Porsche 963s.
Neel Jani was next up in Proton Competition’s 963 from the factory Penske variants of Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr.
The Acuras of Louis Deletraz and Ricky Taylor were next up, the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti entry beating its #40 sister car. The #24 BMW of Jesse Krohn rounded out the GTP field.
The session was halted with 15 minutes to go, when Lance Willsey crashed his LMP2 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier into the concrete wall Turn 2.
#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2-Gibson: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, Hunter McElrea, Charles Milesi
Jensen sets the pace in LMP2 for TDS
Mikkel Jensen led the way in LMP2 in his #11 TDS ORECA, lapping in 1m39.078s before a grassy excursion at the Bus Stop (aka: Le Mans) chicane sent him into the pits.
Nobody could beat his time, with Matthieu Vaxiviere getting closest in the #88 Richard Mille AF Corse ORECA, ahead of the similar machines of Ryan Dalziel (Era Motorsport) and Malthe Jakobsen (Crowdstrike by APR).
#43 Andretti Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Scott Hargrove, Thomas Preining
Andretti Porsche fastest in GTD
Thomas Preining led the way in the pro-am #43 Andretti Motorsports Porsche 911, 0.167s quicker than Matteo Cairoli’s Pro class leading #60 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan and Daniel Serra’s Risi Competizione Ferrari 296.
Jens Klingmann was second-fastest in Turner Motorsport’s BMW M4 from Riccardo Agostini (Triarsi Competizione).
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|P. Derani J. Aitken T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|18
|
1'35.983
|133.524
|2
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly M. Martin R. Rast BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|11
|
+0.239
1'36.222
|0.239
|133.192
|3
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais S. Dixon A. Palou Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|16
|
+0.486
1'36.469
|0.247
|132.851
|4
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook P. Hanson B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|23
|
+0.833
1'36.816
|0.347
|132.375
|5
|G. Bruni N. Jani A. Picariello R. Dumas Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|20
|
+1.313
1'37.296
|0.480
|131.722
|6
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet K. Estre L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|22
|
+1.473
1'37.456
|0.160
|131.505
|7
|D. Cameron F. Nasr M. Campbell J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|15
|
+1.867
1'37.850
|0.394
|130.976
|8
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz C. Herta J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|12
|
+1.990
1'37.973
|0.123
|130.812
|9
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque B. Hartley M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|13
|
+2.309
1'38.292
|0.319
|130.387
|10
|
S. Thomas
M. Jensen
H. McElreaC. Milesi TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|24
|
+3.095
1'39.078
|0.786
|129.353
|11
|J. Krohn P. Eng A. Farfus D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|4
|
+3.449
1'39.432
|0.354
|128.892
|12
|
L. Perez Companc
N. Nielsen
L. WadouxM. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|23
|
+3.802
1'39.785
|0.353
|128.436
|13
|
D. Merriman
R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|22
|
+3.802
1'39.785
|0.000
|128.436
|14
|
G. Kurtz
C. Braun
T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|24
|
+3.899
1'39.882
|0.097
|128.311
|15
|
P. HyettP. Chatin M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|25
|
+4.007
1'39.990
|0.108
|128.173
|16
|
J. Farano
M. DinanF. Habsburg S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|24
|
+4.239
1'40.222
|0.232
|127.876
|17
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon F. Massa Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|18
|
+4.355
1'40.338
|0.116
|127.728
|18
|
B. Keating
N. PinoB. Hanley P. O'Ward United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|12
|
+4.504
1'40.487
|0.149
|127.539
|19
|J. Smiechowski N. Boulle T. Dillmann C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|23
|
+4.519
1'40.502
|0.015
|127.520
|20
|
L. Willsey
J. Barbosa
N. SiegelJ. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|19
|
+4.788
1'40.771
|0.269
|127.179
|21
|
D. Goldburg
P. di Resta
B. GargF. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|11
|
+5.276
1'41.259
|0.488
|126.567
|22
|
E. Lux
K. SimpsonJ. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA 07
|13
|
+6.572
1'42.555
|1.296
|124.967
|23
|J. Andretti G. Chaves S. Hargrove T. Preining Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|23
|
+11.089
1'47.072
|4.517
|119.695
|24
|C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni R. Grosjean M. Cairoli Iron Lynx
|60
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|22
|
+11.256
1'47.239
|0.167
|119.509
|25
|D. Serra D. Rigon A. Pier Guidi J. Calado Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|
+11.403
1'47.386
|0.147
|119.345
|26
|
R. Foley
P. Gallagher
J. WalkerJ. Klingmann Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|11
|
+11.475
1'47.458
|0.072
|119.265
|27
|
O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaR. Agostini A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|16
|
+11.563
1'47.546
|0.088
|119.168
|28
|
R. Hardwick
D. Olsen
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|16
|
+11.626
1'47.609
|0.063
|119.098
|29
|K. Habul J. Gounon L. Stolz M. Engel Sun Energy 1
|75
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|25
|
+11.783
1'47.766
|0.157
|118.924
|30
|R. Frey M. Gatting S. Bovy D. Pin Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|26
|
+11.823
1'47.806
|0.040
|118.880
|31
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy T. Gamble Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|24
|
+11.944
1'47.927
|0.121
|118.747
|32
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|18
|
+11.969
1'47.952
|0.025
|118.719
|33
|J. Hand D. Muller F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|16
|
+11.977
1'47.960
|0.008
|118.711
|34
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer J. Heylen F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|26
|
+12.037
1'48.020
|0.060
|118.645
|35
|A. Garcia A. Sims D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|23
|
+12.073
1'48.056
|0.036
|118.605
|36
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach L. ten Voorde K. Bachler MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|17
|
+12.112
1'48.095
|0.039
|118.562
|37
|
M. Franco
A. CostaA. Balzan C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|11
|
+12.166
1'48.149
|0.054
|118.503
|38
|
S. Yoluc
R. AndradeS. Andrews A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|13
|
+12.170
1'48.153
|0.004
|118.499
|39
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly N. Thiim Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|17
|
+12.202
1'48.185
|0.032
|118.464
|40
|S. Mann F. Heriau M. Molina K. Cozzolino Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|23
|
+12.364
1'48.347
|0.162
|118.287
|41
|D. Brule A. Udell T. Hindman J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|12
|
+12.371
1'48.354
|0.007
|118.279
|42
|
K. Marcelli
D. Formal
G. DoyleA. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|11
|
+12.467
1'48.450
|0.096
|118.174
|43
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco E. Cheever Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|10
|
+12.470
1'48.453
|0.003
|118.171
|44
|
F. PereraJ. Pepper A. Caldarelli M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|22
|
+12.590
1'48.573
|0.120
|118.040
|45
|
S. MonkK. Legge T. Calderon S. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|12
|
+12.593
1'48.576
|0.003
|118.037
|46
|T. Milner N. Catsburg E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|18
|
+12.716
1'48.699
|0.123
|117.904
|47
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis J. Hinchcliffe A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|14
|
+12.882
1'48.865
|0.166
|117.724
|48
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje D. Morad Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|7
|
+13.470
1'49.453
|0.588
|117.091
|49
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli D. DeFrancesco S. Mitchell Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|15
|
+14.372
1'50.355
|0.902
|116.134
|50
|
M. Skeen
M. Grenier
K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|6
|
+14.498
1'50.481
|0.126
|116.002
|51
|
L. Heinrich
S. PriaulxM. Christensen AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|12
|
+17.559
1'53.542
|3.061
|112.875
|52
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson A. Telitz R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|3
|
+19.405
1'55.388
|1.846
|111.069
|53
|B. Sellers M. Snow N. Verhagen S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|2
|
|54
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern A. Lynn AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|0
|
|55
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat K. Kirkwood M. Conway Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|6
|
|56
|
A. Mantella
N. VarroneT. Merrill C. Eastwood AWA
|17
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|0
|
|57
|
D. Andersen
S. LucasL. Hörr S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|7
|
|58
|R. Gunn A. Riberas M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|0
|
|59
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon I. James M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|0
|
