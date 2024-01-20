Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session
Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani picked up where he left off and led Saturday morning’s session of the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona.
It didn’t take long for Derani, who ended Friday’s evening session fastest, to establish a similar presence at the top of the leaderboard. He pushed the No. 31 AXR Cadillac V-Series.R to a quick time of 1m35.372s around the 3.56-mile road course layout at Daytona International Speedway.
Richard Westbrook, driving JDC-Miller Motorsports’ No. 85 Porsche 963, was a narrow 0.026s off Derani’s time.
The team managed to log 43 laps, which was tied with the No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8, which ended up third overall, for the second-most laps in GTP. The No. 5 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963’s 46 laps were most in class, ending up sixth overall at 0.783s behind.
AF Corse pace LMP2
Nicklas Nielsen delivered a quick lap of 1m38.576s to put the No. 88 AF Corse ORECA on the top spot in the LMP2 category. TDS Racing ended up 0.043s off the mark after Charles Milesi’s quick lap. Malthe Jakobsen had the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry in third, 0.127s behind.
There were two notable incidents from the class, with the No. 2 United Autosports USA entry spinning in Turn 3 just under 30 minutes after the session began but continuing on.
It was a similar story for the No. 18 Era Motorsport entry, which spun 10 minutes later in Turn 6 before continuing and ending up seventh in class, just ahead of the United Autosports USA machine in eighth.
Corvette goes top in GTD
The No. 4 Pratt Miller Motorsports Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R set the benchmark for GTD Pro – and GTD – after Tommy Milner throttled to a lap of 1m45.844s.
Harry Tincknell had Ford Multimatic Motorsports’ Mustang GT3 second in GTD Pro, 0.513 behind Milner’s time.
The No. 45 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 with Kyle Marcelli was 0.142 off the Corvette’s pace but fastest among the non-Pro GTD cars.
AWA Racing’s No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R had a spin early on in Turn 6 but continued and ended up 14th among the GTD class.
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|P. DERANIJ. AITKENT. BLOMQVISTWhelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|40
|
1'35.372
|134.379
|2
|T. VAN DER HELMR. WESTBROOKP. HANSONB. KEATINGJDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|43
|
+0.026
1'35.398
|0.026
|134.342
|3
|C. DE PHILLIPPIN. YELLOLYM. MARTINR. RASTBMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|43
|
+0.308
1'35.680
|0.282
|133.946
|4
|R. VAN DER ZANDES. BOURDAISS. DIXONA. PALOUCadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|35
|
+0.476
1'35.848
|0.168
|133.712
|5
|R. TAYLORF. ALBUQUERQUEB. HARTLEYM. ERICSSONWayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|30
|
+0.567
1'35.939
|0.091
|133.585
|6
|G. BRUNIN. JANIA. PICARIELLOR. DUMASProton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|46
|
+0.783
1'36.155
|0.216
|133.285
|7
|N. TANDYM. JAMINETK. ESTREL. VANTHOORPorsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|35
|
+0.832
1'36.204
|0.049
|133.217
|8
|J. TAYLORL. DELETRAZC. HERTAJ. BUTTONWayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|37
|
+0.860
1'36.232
|0.028
|133.178
|9
|D. CAMERONF. NASRM. CAMPBELLJ. NEWGARDENPorsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|30
|
+1.023
1'36.395
|0.163
|132.953
|10
|J. KROHNP. ENGA. FARFUSD. VANTHOORBMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|38
|
+1.161
1'36.533
|0.138
|132.763
|11
|L. PEREZ COMPANCN. NIELSENL. WADOUXM. VAXIVIERERichard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA LMP2 07
|39
|
+3.204
1'38.576
|2.043
|130.011
|12
|S. THOMASM. JENSEN
H. MCELREAC. MILESITDS Racing
|11
|ORECA LMP2 07
|48
|
+3.247
1'38.619
|0.043
|129.955
|13
|G. KURTZC. BRAUNT. SOWERY
M. JAKOBSENCrowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA LMP2 07
|39
|
+3.331
1'38.703
|0.084
|129.844
|14
|E. LUXK. SIMPSONJ. ALLEN
S. ALVAREZDragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA LMP2 07
|45
|
+3.410
1'38.782
|0.079
|129.740
|15
|J. SMIECHOWSKIN. BOULLET. DILLMANNC. NOVALAKInter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA LMP2 07
|39
|
+3.597
1'38.969
|0.187
|129.495
|16
|G. ROBINSONF. FRAGAJ. BURDONF. MASSARiley
|74
|ORECA LMP2 07
|36
|
+3.637
1'39.009
|0.040
|129.443
|17
|D. MERRIMANR. DALZIEL
C. ZILISCH
C. RASMUSSENEra Motorsport
|18
|ORECA LMP2 07
|44
|
+3.644
1'39.016
|0.007
|129.434
|18
|B. KEATING
N. PINOB. HANLEYP. O'WARDUnited Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|42
|
+3.715
1'39.087
|0.071
|129.341
|19
|J. FARANO
M. DINANF. HABSBURGS. MCLAUGHLINTower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA LMP2 07
|42
|
+3.737
1'39.109
|0.022
|129.312
|20
|D. ANDERSEN
S. LUCAS
H. LAURENTSS. HUFFAKERMDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA LMP2 07
|48
|
+4.023
1'39.395
|0.286
|128.940
|21
|
P. HYETTP. CHATINM. BRABHAM
A. QUINNAO Racing
|99
|ORECA LMP2 07
|45
|
+4.084
1'39.456
|0.061
|128.861
|22
|L. WILLSEYJ. BARBOSA
N. SIEGELJ. EDGARSean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier LMP2
|43
|
+4.170
1'39.542
|0.086
|128.750
|23
|D. GOLDBURGP. DI RESTA
B. GARGF. ROSENQVISTUnited Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA LMP2 07
|38
|
+4.490
1'39.862
|0.320
|128.337
|24
|T. MILNERN. CATSBURGE. BAMBERCorvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|31
|
+10.472
1'45.844
|5.982
|121.084
|25
|K. MARCELLID. FORMAL
G. DOYLEA. HARRISONWayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|37
|
+10.614
1'45.986
|0.142
|120.922
|26
|J. ANDRETTIG. CHAVESS. HARGROVET. PREININGAndretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|32
|
+10.758
1'46.130
|0.144
|120.758
|27
|D. BRULEA. UDELLT. HINDMANJ. ANDLAUERKellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|30
|
+10.951
1'46.323
|0.193
|120.538
|28
|H. TINCKNELLM. ROCKENFELLERC. MIESFord Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|35
|
+10.985
1'46.357
|0.034
|120.500
|29
|R. HARDWICKD. OLSEN
G. LEVORATOC. LEWISProton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|40
|
+10.997
1'46.369
|0.012
|120.486
|30
|A. MANTELLA
N. VARRONET. MERRILLC. EASTWOODAWA
|17
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|36
|
+11.011
1'46.383
|0.014
|120.470
|31
|L. HEINRICH
S. PRIAULXM. CHRISTENSENAO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|37
|
+11.030
1'46.402
|0.019
|120.449
|32
|J. HAWKSWORTHB. BARNICOATK. KIRKWOODM. CONWAYVasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|30
|
+11.054
1'46.426
|0.024
|120.422
|33
|F. MONTECALVOP. THOMPSONA. TELITZR. MIYATAVasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|32
|
+11.060
1'46.432
|0.006
|120.415
|34
|B. IRIBEF. SCHANDORFFO. MILLROYT. GAMBLEInception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|39
|
+11.162
1'46.534
|0.102
|120.300
|35
|
A. ADELSONE. SKEERJ. HEYLENF. MAKOWIECKIWright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|42
|
+11.184
1'46.556
|0.022
|120.275
|36
|J. HANDD. MULLERF. VERVISCHFord Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|38
|
+11.204
1'46.576
|0.020
|120.252
|37
|M. GOIKHBERGL. SPINELLID. DEFRANCESCOS. MITCHELLForte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|44
|
+11.234
1'46.606
|0.030
|120.218
|38
|M. KIRCHHOFERO. JARVISJ. HINCHCLIFFEA. ROSSIPfaff Motorsports Driveway.com / Motul / Motomaste
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|29
|
+11.245
1'46.617
|0.011
|120.206
|39
|C. SCHIAVONIM. CRESSONIR. GROSJEANM. CAIROLIIron Lynx
|60
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|39
|
+11.252
1'46.624
|0.007
|120.198
|40
|R. LACORTEG. SERNAGIOTTOA. FUOCOE. CHEEVERCetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|41
|
+11.255
1'46.627
|0.003
|120.195
|41
|M. GRENIERM. SKEENK. KOCH
M. GOETZKorthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|35
|
+11.260
1'46.632
|0.005
|120.189
|42
|
K. LIA. FJORDBACH
L. VOORDEK. BACHLERMDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|40
|
+11.302
1'46.674
|0.042
|120.142
|43
|
S. MONKK. LEGGET. CALDERONS. MCALEERGradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|39
|
+11.348
1'46.720
|0.046
|120.090
|44
|K. HABULJ. GOUNONL. STOLZM. ENGELSun Energy 1
|75
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|39
|
+11.355
1'46.727
|0.007
|120.082
|45
|D. SERRAD. RIGONA. PIER GUIDIJ. CALADORisi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|41
|
+11.370
1'46.742
|0.015
|120.065
|46
|R. GUNNA. RIBERASM. FARNBACHERHeart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|36
|
+11.386
1'46.758
|0.016
|120.047
|47
|O. FIDANIM. BELLL. KERNA. LYNNAWA
|13
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|35
|
+11.388
1'46.760
|0.002
|120.045
|48
|R. FOLEYP. GALLAGHER
J. WALKERJ. KLINGMANNTurner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|30
|
+11.393
1'46.765
|0.005
|120.039
|49
|J. POTTERA. LALLYS. PUMPELLYN. THIIMMagnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|40
|
+11.397
1'46.769
|0.004
|120.035
|50
|
F. PERERAJ. PEPPERA. CALDARELLIM. BORTOLOTTIIron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|21
|
+11.415
1'46.787
|0.018
|120.015
|51
|R. DE ANGELISZ. ROBICHONI. JAMESM. SORENSENHeart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|39
|
+11.443
1'46.815
|0.028
|119.983
|52
|B. SELLERSM. SNOWN. VERHAGENS. VAN DER LINDEPaul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|36
|
+11.479
1'46.851
|0.036
|119.943
|53
|R. WARDP. ELLISI. DONTJED. MORADWinward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|43
|
+11.491
1'46.863
|0.012
|119.929
|54
|S. MANNF. HERIAUM. MOLINAK. COZZOLINOAf Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|39
|
+11.500
1'46.872
|0.009
|119.919
|55
|A. GARCIAA. SIMSD. JUNCADELLACorvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|12
|
+11.702
1'47.074
|0.202
|119.693
|56
|R. FREYM. GATTINGS. BOVYIron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|38
|
+11.794
1'47.166
|0.092
|119.590
|57
|
M. FRANCO
A. COSTAA. BALZANC. SBIRRAZZUOLIConquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|40
|
+11.816
1'47.188
|0.022
|119.566
|58
|O. TRIARSI
C. SCARDINAR. AGOSTINIA. ROVERATriarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|38
|
+11.899
1'47.271
|0.083
|119.473
|59
|S. YOLUCR. ANDRADES. ANDREWSA. CHRISTODOULOULone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|41
|
+12.005
1'47.377
|0.106
|119.355
