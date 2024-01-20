Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session

It didn’t take long for Derani, who ended Friday’s evening session fastest, to establish a similar presence at the top of the leaderboard. He pushed the No. 31 AXR Cadillac V-Series.R to a quick time of 1m35.372s around the 3.56-mile road course layout at Daytona International Speedway.

Richard Westbrook, driving JDC-Miller Motorsports’ No. 85 Porsche 963, was a narrow 0.026s off Derani’s time.

The team managed to log 43 laps, which was tied with the No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8, which ended up third overall, for the second-most laps in GTP. The No. 5 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963’s 46 laps were most in class, ending up sixth overall at 0.783s behind.

AF Corse pace LMP2

Nicklas Nielsen delivered a quick lap of 1m38.576s to put the No. 88 AF Corse ORECA on the top spot in the LMP2 category. TDS Racing ended up 0.043s off the mark after Charles Milesi’s quick lap. Malthe Jakobsen had the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry in third, 0.127s behind.

There were two notable incidents from the class, with the No. 2 United Autosports USA entry spinning in Turn 3 just under 30 minutes after the session began but continuing on.

It was a similar story for the No. 18 Era Motorsport entry, which spun 10 minutes later in Turn 6 before continuing and ending up seventh in class, just ahead of the United Autosports USA machine in eighth.

Corvette goes top in GTD

The No. 4 Pratt Miller Motorsports Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R set the benchmark for GTD Pro – and GTD – after Tommy Milner throttled to a lap of 1m45.844s.

Harry Tincknell had Ford Multimatic Motorsports’ Mustang GT3 second in GTD Pro, 0.513 behind Milner’s time.

The No. 45 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 with Kyle Marcelli was 0.142 off the Corvette’s pace but fastest among the non-Pro GTD cars.

AWA Racing’s No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R had a spin early on in Turn 6 but continued and ended up 14th among the GTD class.