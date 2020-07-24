Daytona reveals later 2021 Roar Before the Rolex 24 date

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 test, mandatory for all teams taking part in the race itself, traditionally takes place during the first week of January.

But a statement issued by Daytona on Friday revealed that next year the three-day test will take place on January 22-24, just a week before the new IMSA season begins in earnest with the Rolex 24 on January 30-31.

The new schedule allows teams to make just one trip to Daytona instead of making two separate journeys, with "fan-focused events" to celebrate the start of the new campaign planned for the gap between the test and the race weekend.

It also adds a couple of weeks to an off-season that has been shortened considerably by the Sebring 12 Hours being rescheduled for November.