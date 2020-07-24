Top events
IMSA / Breaking news

Daytona reveals later 2021 Roar Before the Rolex 24 date

shares
comments
Daytona reveals later 2021 Roar Before the Rolex 24 date
By:
Jul 24, 2020, 3:01 PM

Daytona International Speedway has announced the dates for next year's Rolex 24 and pre-race Roar test, which will take place a week before the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser.

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 test, mandatory for all teams taking part in the race itself, traditionally takes place during the first week of January.

But a statement issued by Daytona on Friday revealed that next year the three-day test will take place on January 22-24, just a week before the new IMSA season begins in earnest with the Rolex 24 on January 30-31.

The new schedule allows teams to make just one trip to Daytona instead of making two separate journeys, with "fan-focused events" to celebrate the start of the new campaign planned for the gap between the test and the race weekend.

It also adds a couple of weeks to an off-season that has been shortened considerably by the Sebring 12 Hours being rescheduled for November.

 

DragonSpeed set for just two more IMSA races in 2020

Previous article

DragonSpeed set for just two more IMSA races in 2020
