Rolex 24’s GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

The #3 Corvette C8.R, driven by reigning IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTLM champs Garcia and Jordan Taylor, along with endurance extra Nicky Catsburg, led home the sister car of Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy and Alexander Sims in a dominant 1-2 for the team in its second year with the car.

However, 10mins after the end of the race, the team put out a statement explaining Garcia’s absence from the car for most of the race.

"As part of international COVID travel protocols, all drivers and team members traveling in and out of the US are required to take a COVID test before and after any race activities,” it read. “While Antonio Garcia tested negative in preparation for his arrival for the Rolex 24, we have received notice that he has now tested positive in preparation to depart the country.

“He was immediately pulled from competition upon notification of the positive test result and, although he wasn’t experiencing any symptoms, will no longer participate in any additional race activities at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“Upon consulting with IMSA and its Event Operations Protocols, the series determined Corvette Racing met all conditions under the IMSA event protocols that allowed it to compete in a safe and responsible manner.

“We have notified crew members and others who had contact with Antonio and will conduct testing with racing team members after 72 hours, per CDC guidelines.”