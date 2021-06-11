Tickets Subscribe
Previous / BMW underlines intention to race new LMDh car in IMSA with works team
IMSA / Detroit News

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen heads Cadillac 1-2-3 in FP2

By:

Kevin Magnussen put Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac on top with his final flyer in IMSA’s 100-minute second practice session around the bumpy Belle Isle course.

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen heads Cadillac 1-2-3 in FP2

The former Formula 1 driver delivered a 1min20.068sec lap to eclipse the best efforts of Pipo Derani (Action Express Racing) and Loic Duval (JDC Miller Motorsport) by 0.158sec and 0.213sec respectively.

Harry Tincknell’s bravery saw him graze the walls on several occasions as he wrung dry the bucking Mazda RT24-P but came up 0.323sec short around the 2.35-mile 13-turn course.

A last attempt to break up the Cadillac party was ruined when Olivier Pla looped his Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 into a spin in the final minute of the session. Dane Cameron’s best effort remained the MSR team’s fastest, 1.2sec off the ultimate pace and half a second from Ricky Taylor in Wayne Taylor Racing’s Acura.

Tommy Milner edged Antonio Garcia by 0.2sec to be quicker of the two Corvette C8.R drivers.

Vasser Sullivan Racing’s Jack Hawksworth was fastest of the GT Daytona class, depleted this weekend as this race is only for Sprint Cup, not WeatherTech SportsCar Championship points.

His Lexus RC F clocked a 1min30.495sec lap, to go two-tenths clear of Richard Heistand who continued to impress in the #39 Carbahn Peregrine Audi R8.

Compass Racing’s Mario Farnbacher, pacesetter in the morning session was third ahead of Ross Gunn in Heart of Racing’s Aston Martin Vantage.

Robby Foley drove the BMW M6 into sixth, ahead of the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes AMG which understeered into clipping Turn 1’s outside wall.

His car was in a better state than Till Bectolsheimer’s Acura which gave the wall a hefty lick with the rear, causing a brief red-flag period.

Qualifying begins at 3.30pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
DPi Cadillac DPi 39 1'20.068
2 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 44 1'20.226 0.158
3 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
DPi Cadillac DPi 49 1'20.281 0.213
4 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 43 1'20.391 0.323
5 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 43 1'20.722 0.654
6 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
DPi Acura DPi 35 1'21.272 1.204
7 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
GTLM Corvette C8.R 44 1'28.130 8.062
8 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 51 1'28.286 8.218
9 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 43 1'30.495 10.427
10 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 36 1'30.700 10.632
11 Jeff Kingsley
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 43 1'30.845 10.777
12 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 40 1'31.079 11.011
13 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M6 GT3 45 1'31.133 11.065
14 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 38 1'31.189 11.121
15 Australia Kenny Habul
Canada Mikael Grenier
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 36 1'31.218 11.150
16 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 44 1'31.496 11.428
17 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Marco Mapelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 44 1'31.538 11.470
18 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 43 1'31.604 11.536
19 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 6 1'32.283 12.215
20 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 0 0.000
View full results
shares
comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020

