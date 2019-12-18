DragonSpeed signs Newey for Rolex 24

DragonSpeed, which will be backed by Flex-Box, will thus run a lineup that includes team incumbent Ben Hanley, 2018 IMSA Prototype championship runner-up Colin Braun, Henrik Hedman and Newey.

Newey, son of ace Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey, most recently made a name for himself as 2018 Asian Le Mans Series champion, and last week was fourth quickest in a field of 14 LMP2 runners in the World Endurance Championship Rookie Test.

He said: “It’s a great surprise to have this opportunity. I’m delighted to be joining last year’s Rolex 24 class winners, with such strong drivers and one of the best crews in sportscar racing.

“I know we can fight to repeat at Daytona, and have fun doing it as well. I can’t wait to get started at the Roar [Before the 24] test in January [3-5].”

DragonSpeed team principal Elton Julian said, “In Harry we have a highly impressive youngster who has already established his sportscar credentials in Europe, including at Le Mans.

“He’s the ideal silver-ranked driver to slot into our driving lineup of Henrik Hedman, Ben Hanley, and Colin Braun at Daytona and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”