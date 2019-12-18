Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

DragonSpeed signs Newey for Rolex 24

shares
comments
DragonSpeed signs Newey for Rolex 24
By:
Dec 18, 2019, 9:55 PM

Harrison Newey will be the fourth driver of DragonSpeed’s 10Star LMP2 ORECA 07-Gibson entry in next month’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

DragonSpeed, which will be backed by Flex-Box, will thus run a lineup that includes team incumbent Ben Hanley, 2018 IMSA Prototype championship runner-up Colin Braun, Henrik Hedman and Newey.

Newey, son of ace Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey, most recently made a name for himself as 2018 Asian Le Mans Series champion, and last week was fourth quickest in a field of 14 LMP2 runners in the World Endurance Championship Rookie Test.

He said: “It’s a great surprise to have this opportunity. I’m delighted to be joining last year’s Rolex 24 class winners, with such strong drivers and one of the best crews in sportscar racing.

“I know we can fight to repeat at Daytona, and have fun doing it as well. I can’t wait to get started at the Roar [Before the 24] test in January [3-5].”

DragonSpeed team principal Elton Julian said, “In Harry we have a highly impressive youngster who has already established his sportscar credentials in Europe, including at Le Mans.

“He’s the ideal silver-ranked driver to slot into our driving lineup of Henrik Hedman, Ben Hanley, and Colin Braun at Daytona and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Next article
Corvette Racing reveals line-up for IMSA endurance races

Previous article

Corvette Racing reveals line-up for IMSA endurance races
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Harrison Newey
Teams Dragonspeed
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan

Trending

1
Supercars

De Silvestro reflects on challenging Supercars stint

2
NASCAR Cup

Ford chief: NASCAR Next Gen car "a very big step forward"

3h
3
IMSA

Entire 24 hours of Daytona to be broadcast

4
FIA F3

Prema names first signing for F3 title defence

5
Formula 1

Rebranded AlphaTauri team reveals F1 car launch date

Latest videos

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Latest news

DragonSpeed signs Newey for Rolex 24
IMSA

DragonSpeed signs Newey for Rolex 24

Corvette Racing reveals line-up for IMSA endurance races
IMSA

Corvette Racing reveals line-up for IMSA endurance races

BMW finalises GT Le Mans class line-up
IMSA

BMW finalises GT Le Mans class line-up

Van Gisbergen joins AIM Vasser Sullivan for Rolex 24
IMSA

Van Gisbergen joins AIM Vasser Sullivan for Rolex 24

Spengler leaves DTM to join BMW's IMSA roster
DTM

Spengler leaves DTM to join BMW's IMSA roster

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.