DragonSpeed set to contest Endurance Cup as Simpson joins for Daytona

Simpson, a 19-year-old Caymanian who will contest the 2024 IndyCar season with Chip Ganassi Racing, joins a squad in DragonSpeed that have won three previous times in the LMP2 class at Daytona (2019, 2020, 2022). He will drive the team’s #81 Oreca 07-Gibson, 2023 Rolex 24 LMP2 victor James Allen, and 2022 LMP2 winning Bronze driver Eric Lux.

“I’m excited to join DragonSpeed for the Rolex 24,” Simpson said. “The team has such a great pedigree, and I’m sure we’ll hit the ground running. Sportscar racing has been a crucial component of my development as a driver and I’m glad to continue that with a winning team.

“It’s nice to be back with James for another race, and of course James, Eric, Elton (Julian), and the rest of team all know what it takes to win at Daytona.”

Mike Hull, managing director at Chip Ganassi Racing, added: “For Kyffin to have an opportunity with a team at DragonSpeed’s level not only gives him a shot at winning, but is also an ideal warm-up for his IndyCar season.”

DragonSpeed Team Principal Elton Julian believes Simpson’s recent experience, which includes winning the title in ELMS and also co-driving to an LMP2 class victory at Sebring last year with Tower Motorsports, bolsters its lineup.

“With Kyffin’s addition, I believe our driver lineup will match anyone’s in LMP2 at the Rolex in 2024,” Julian said.

“We’re really looking forward to taking full advantage of his phenomenal growth as a driver over the last couple of years. Having Eric and James back in the fold just strengthens our chances of being in contention going into the final stages of this great event.

“I think we’re positioned for a strong homecoming to, and future in, IMSA, who really put out the welcome mat to make this program possible.”

Allen, who teamed alongside Simpson to become 2023 European Le Mans Series co-champion, shared his excitement to reunite with Simpson.

“I’m delighted to continue with Kyffin as my teammate going into the Rolex 24 after our triumph in the ELMS this year, and it’s great to be back with DragonSpeed after our spell together in 2018-2019,” Allen said.

“With Elton’s grasp of Daytona’s demands and Eric on board as well, all the pieces are in place to challenge for another win at the Rolex.”

Lux added: “2024 will be my 14th Rolex 24, and my third Daytona outing with DragonSpeed. Elton always delivers a package capable of fighting for the win, and our racing partnership and friendship is stronger than ever.

“With Kyffin and James sharing the car, I’m confident we can challenge for the top step of the podium again. I can’t wait to get down to business with them and the team at the Roar and the race!”

The final member of the DragonSpeed lineup will be announced in early January.