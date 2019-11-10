Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring

Dr. Timothy George, from Austin, TX, was racing the ANSA Motorsports LLC-entered Ligier JS P3, which he shared with Neil Alberico and Jon Brownson.

“There was no known mechanical issue with the car,” according to the official IMSA statement, but near the midway point of the race, George pulled into pitlane and was attended to by track medical personnel.

He was then transported to a local Sebring hospital, where he died.

An IMSA statement read: “The IMSA family is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Tim George today. He was a long-time IMSA competitor and a friend to many in the paddock.

"At this difficult time we would like to extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife Rosalind and the rest of their family.”